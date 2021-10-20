



Global democracy should be included in the law on local congresses People’s democracy as a whole should be included in a draft amendment to an organic law with the aim of helping legislatures and local governments to uphold a people-centered approach in practice and improve their governance capacity, said a senior lawmaker. The proposed amendment to the Organic Law of Local People’s Assemblies and Local Governments will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s highest legislature, for a first review at its Tuesday-Saturday session in Beijing. “President Xi Jinping’s remarks on the philosophy of human-centered development and the promotion of people’s democracy in the whole process will be incorporated into the project,” Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Zang Tiewei, told media on Monday. AFN Standing Committee Legislative Affairs Committee. This decision will help local departments to develop their people-centered approach and implement popular democracy as a whole, he said, adding that it will also highlight the advantages of socialist democratic politics with the characteristics. Chinese. The term process-wide people’s democracy was proposed by Xi during an inspection tour of Shanghai in November 2019, when he pointed out that China was moving forward on the path of political development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and that its people’s democracy is a process-wide democracy. Last week, while addressing a central conference on work related to popular assemblies, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the promotion of ‘a global democracy that allows the Chinese people to be widely involved in national governance. According to the project, local people’s assemblies at each level, standing committees of local people’s assemblies above the county level and local governments at each level will be required to put the people first and defend popular democracy as a whole. . It stipulates that local services must maintain close contact with the population, listen to their opinions and suggestions, serve the population, be responsible to the population and be supervised by the population. While reaffirming the leadership of the CPC in the legislatures and local governments, Zang said that the number of standing committee members in the people’s congresses at the provincial and municipal levels will be increased appropriately in accordance with the plan. “The increase will help optimize the structure of members of standing committees, give full play to democracy and improve the working capacity of local legislatures,” he said. The project also emphasizes the need to build law-based, service-oriented and clean governments, directing local governments to open government affairs and make their work more transparent. It also states that local governments should be supervised to prevent abuses of administrative power, forcing them to develop policies in a scientific and democratic manner. The law has already been revised five times to ensure that the actions of legislatures and local governments follow social development and implement national reforms, Zang said. Lawmakers will also consider draft amendments to other laws during the session, including the Audit Law, the Anti-Monopoly Law and the Civil Procedure Law. They will also read bills on the promotion of family education, land borders, the future, etc.

