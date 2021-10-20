Boost for Buddhist Pilgrimage: PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar Airport today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday at Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana site in Uttar Pradesh. The move aims to boost tourism on the Buddhist circuit through three markers of economic development – trade, tourism and technology. Today’s inaugural event is expected to bring together ambassadors from at least 10 to 15 countries where Buddhism is practiced and preached. More than 100 priests and eight high priests from Sri Lanka, led by the son of the country’s prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal, will also be in attendance. Kushinagar Airport was built at an estimated cost of 260 crores; it will serve neighboring districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is seen as an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region. The airport will allow national and international pilgrims to visit the Lord Buddha’s “Mahaparinirvana” site and aims to connect the holy sites of Buddhist pilgrimage around the world, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read also | Kushinagar Airport Inauguration Today: 8 UP Airports Serving 74 Destinations The PMO said Modi will travel to the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar to participate in an event to mark the day of Abhidhamma before attending the civil service and the subsequent inauguration of the airport. At the temple, the Prime Minister will pay homage to the elongated statue of Lord Buddha and also plant a Bodhi sapling. Later, Prime Minister Modi will lay the groundwork for several other development projects, including the Rajkiya Medical College, which will be built at a cost of more than 280 crore and 12 other development projects of greater value 180 crores. The city of Kushinagar is connected to other Buddhist sites by trains dedicated to Indians and foreigners interested in pilgrimage or religious tourism. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present at the event and is also expected to address a rally afterwards in the region with the prime minister. Read also | New Kushinagar Airport is a step towards India strengthening its Buddhist heritage Meanwhile, a flight carrying the Sri Lankan delegation of more than 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries – including the entourage of the 12-member holy relic bringing holy relics of Buddha for the exhibition – will land at the airport in Kushinagar shortly after its inauguration to mark the proper functioning of the tracks. The delegation includes anunayakas (deputy heads) of the four nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka; Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Lankan government headed by cabinet minister Namal Rajapakshe. Other prominent Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as ambassadors from various countries, will also participate in the event.

