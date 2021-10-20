Probable XI, s, match prediction, live broadcast, weather forecast and pitch report





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will face Northern (NOR) on Wednesday in the third match of the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Central Punjab, were the co-winners of the previous edition of the competition. They dominated the league stadium in the 2020-21 season, taking five wins and losing one of their ten games. Meanwhile, Northern finished fifth in the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

Iftikhar Ahmed will lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Northern will be led by Nauman Ali. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has just won a victorious national T20 campaign. Captain Ahmed led ahead in the final, going 3 for 5 and hitting an unbeaten 45 of 19 balls to help his side beat Central Punjab.

However, they will miss the services of Kamran Ghulam, who scored 1,249 points in the last edition of the tournament. But Sajid Khan, who took 67 wickets for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last year’s edition, is playing the 2021-22 edition of the competition.

Meanwhile, Northern will look to improve from their later years, where they came second from the bottom. However, they will miss their two best runners from last year – Hammad Azam and Mohammad Nawaz. But Nauman, who won 61 wickets in last year’s edition, is back at the helm of NOR in the 2021-22 edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Nord Match Details

Fixing: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, Match 3, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Date and time: October 20, 10:30 a.m.

Location: Kadhafi Stadium, Lahore,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium should be good for hitters early on, but could help spinners later if worn down.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs North weather forecast

It will be fine and sunny the first three days of the match, but rain is expected on the fourth day.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Likely North XIsKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a strong spin department headed by Captain Iftikhar Ahmed. His versatile skills and his captain could be the key to inspiring his team to glory.

Probable XI: Iftikhar Ahmed (captain), Sajid Khan, Imran Khan, Khalid Usman, Israrullah, Asif Afridi, Rehan Afridi (guard), Sameen Gul, Niaz Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Aamir Khan.

North

Northern has a good mix of players, but picking the right balance in their playing XI will be key. Captain Nauman Alis’ bowling will likely be crucial for the team.

Probable XI: Nauman Ali (captain), Rohail Nazir (guard), Usman Khan Shinwari, Munir Riaz, Umar Amin, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Musa Khan, Aaqib Liaquat, Nasir Nawaz, Faizan Riaz.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Nord Prediction of the match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start as the favorite against Northern. They are the defending champions and should have it easy against Northern.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live Streaming

Television: NA.

Live broadcast: Pakistan Cricket Youtube channel.

