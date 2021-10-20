UK sets economy-wide strategy to achieve net zero by 2050

Analysts hailed the plan days before the UK hosts the Cop26 summit, but warned more public investment was needed to give it credibility

The UK government has unveiled a long-awaited strategy to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The 368 pages document was released on Tuesday alongside a review of the Treasury on how to pay for the transition, less than two weeks before the UK welcomes world leaders at the start of the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

In a preface, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK will unleash the unique creative power of capitalism to spur innovation that will lower the costs of going green.

We are leading the world by showing that achieving net zero is entirely possible, so that China and Russia follow our lead with their own net zero goals, as prices fall and green technology continues to fall. is becoming the global standard, he wrote.

The policy package is a test of the UK’s credibility as it pushes other countries to step up their climate ambition and commit to net zero emissions ahead of the Glasgow summit.

It includes investments in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen technologies and nuclear power, ending sales of gas boilers by 2035 and targets for manufacturers to deliver net zero vehicles.

Analysts welcomed the plan, but said more public investment would be needed to implement it.

Chris Venables, Green Alliance politician, told Climate Home News: This is a real boost for UK climate leadership ahead of Cop26, but the jury is out on whether that really bridges the gap. Questions about the extent of funding cast serious doubt on this.

The UK was the first major economy to set a goal of net zero by 2050 in law. Between 1990 and 2019, the country’s emissions fell by 44%, with two-thirds of the reductions coming from the power sector.

Earlier this year, the British officialweatheradvisers, theWeatherChange Committee, warned the government that the country wasnot on track to reach net zero and that it had to become real upon delivery.

We didn’t have a plan before, we have one now, said Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC, in response to the report, describing the strategy as a substantial step forward.

The next critical step is to turn words into action, he said.

UK emissions between 1960 and 2018. Source: world Bank

The net zero strategy sets out a path to reduce emissions in different sectors in order to reach its sixth carbon budget covering the period 2033-2037.

The remaining emissions are accounted for by capturing carbon from the atmosphere either by planting trees or by using removal technologies such as carbon capture.

To achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, the UK has announced that it will fully decarbonize its electricity sector by 2035. It has pledged to deploy renewables, including 40 GW of offshore wind, and spend 120 million ( $ 166 million) in nuclear projects.

Gas with carbon capture and storage and large-scale production of hydrogen and biofuels also play a role. The UK is providing 140 million ($ 193 million) to accelerate industrial capture of carbon and hydrogen.

The transport strategy includes investments for the electrification of vehicles and their supply chains, money for railways, buses and cycling and a target to manufacture 10% of aviation fuel at from household waste, flue gases from industry, carbon captured from the atmosphere by 2030.

There is 124 million ($ 171 million) for nature to move towards a goal of restoring 280,000 hectares of peatlands in England by 2050.

The government says the plan will create up to 440,000 jobs and mobilize up to 90 billion ($ 124 billion) in private investment by 2030.

Alyssa Gilbert, of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, said the strategy was impressive and gave credibility to the government’s commitment to reduce emissions.

This gives a really strong signal before the Cop26. Whether you think it could go further faster, there is a significant amount of money invested and it is important in the age of Covid, she told Climate Home.

Ed Matthew, campaign director of the E3G think tank, was less impressed.

A plan to provide 5,000 grants ($ 6,900) to households to replace old gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps received a 450m pot over three years. But the budget should only extend to 90,000 heat pumps over three years, a far cry from government promises to install 600,000 per year by 2028.

E3G estimated that $ 4 billion ($ 5.5 billion) was a more realistic budget over the three-year period to get on track for carbon neutrality in 2050.

The political ambition is strong enough but the plan is financially undernourished. It’s very disappointing, says Matthew. Why is the Treasury blocking the necessary level of investment two weeks before the start of an incredibly important climate summit?

The climate change committeeestimatesthe cost of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 to less than 1% of UK GDP over the next 30 years.

But the question of costs has stirred some conservative backbench lawmakers in recent months, who argue that climate policies will disrupt consumers and businesses.

This has led to a rift between the number 10 and the Treasury on the amount of public finances to invest in the goal.

Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ office warns of serious economic damage and future tax hikes if the UK spends too much or diverts green investments, theGuardian reports.

E3G accused the Treasury of largely ignoring the economic benefits that the net zero goal will bring in terms of job creation and return on investment. As a result, he said the review presented a one-sided picture.

A spending review next week could be an opportunity for the government to step up investment in its climate plan.