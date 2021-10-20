These 2 TNI officers are very close to the president, Jokowi wherever they follow







These 2 TNI officers are very close to the president. Instagram @ erdiansyah1112 Merdeka.com – Figure of two officers TNI recently attracted the attention of the public. These two TNI officers are known to be very close to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, the two always go wherever Jokowi goes. The two TNI officers were First Lieutenant Windra Sanur and Captain Mikael Dimas Yanuar. Both are members of the Paspampres Presidential Personal Guard. Here is the full review. Joko Widodo’s personal bodyguard Launched from the Instagram account @ erdiansyah1112, the account shared a portrait showing the silhouettes of two uniformed TNI officers. Both are known to be very close to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The two TNI officers were First Lieutenant Windra Sanur and Captain Mikael Dimas Yanuar. Both are known to be members of the presidential personal guard of Paspampres. “Two people close to RI 1 during a working visit to a region or abroad, they are both bodyguards (walpri) of RI 1”, he wrote in the description of the download. Portrait of First Lieutenant Windra and Captain Mikael Instagram @ erdiansyah1112 / @ windrasanur Thanks to this download, portraits of two TNI officers are visible who always accompany President Jokowi wherever President Jokowi goes. On the left is First Lieutenant Windra Sanur. While on the right, there is Captain Mikael Dimas Yanuar. The download then caught the attention of many Internet users on Instagram social networks. Netizens also made various comments about the download. Internet user comments Seeing the download, Internet users also gave their comments. Like some of the following internet users. “Mantappp for both,” the @ khairulirfan_96 account wrote. “🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏😍😍😍 amazing,” @ sn748502 continued. “It’s amazing to keep in mind,” the @ dah3072 account wrote. “😍😍😍💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻” added the @valentinophalent account. [add] Read more: Joko Widodo’s personal bodyguard …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/trending/2-sosok-perwira-tni-ini-dekat-banget-dengan-presiden-jokowi-kemanapun-mereka-ikut.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos