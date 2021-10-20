Trump seems pretty panicked that Congress will find out exactly what he was doing on January 6





As you have no doubt heard by now, Donald Trump is extremely unhappy with the work being done by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, probably because he knows what they find will do. look even worse than he already does, which says a lot considering he already looks like a guy who tried to overthrow the government because his parents never hugged him when he was a kid . Unfortunately for Trump, Joe Biden thinks it’s actually very important for Congress to have access to the information he requested regarding the days surrounding the insurgency, and earlier this month he rejected the claim. of its predecessors of executive privilege on the documents in question. So now, instead of letting the investigation unfold like an innocent person with nothing to hide, Trump has instead put his lawyers against the government.

According to the New York Times:

Former President Donald J. Trump sued Congress and the National Archives on Monday, seeking to block disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

In a 26-page complaint, a lawyer for Mr. Trump argued that the documents should be kept secret due to executive privilege. He said the Constitution gives the former president the right to demand their confidentiality even though he’s no longer in office and even though President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over them.

The lawsuit triggers what will likely be a major legal battle between Mr. Trump and the House committee investigating the attack, in which a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol seeking to disrupt the electoral vote count of the Congress to formalize the victory of Mr. Bidens. Its outcome will have ramifications for anything the panel can find out about Mr. Trump’s role in the riot, ask thorny questions of the Biden administration, and potentially set new precedents on presidential prerogatives and the separation of powers.

In what is now essentially boilerplate language for Trump and his allies, his lawyer Jesse Binnall claimed in the complaint that Biden is simply sucking up Liberal Democrats who want to see Trump, a famous saint who has never done anything wrong. in his life, held responsible. . In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden refused to assert executive privilege on many clearly privileged documents requested by the committee, Binnall wrote. In response, committee leaders Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney called the trumps nothing more than an attempt to delay and hamper our investigation, adding: It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than ‘trying to get answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election. Trumps follows the names of Thompson and David Ferriero, the head of the National Archives, as accused.

Explaining why executive privilege does not extend to a guy who tried to overturn free and fair election results, White House attorney Dana Remus told the National Archives: Constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to protect Congress. or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself. While Trump and his lawyer have claimed that allowing Congress access to so-called privileged information about what he was doing on January 6 would destroy the very fabric of our constitutional separation of powers, Remus said Biden believed that, given the extenuating circumstances of having POTUS try to win a second term by force, Congress needs a full account of the unprecedented effort to impede the peaceful transfer of power to ensure that nothing similar does not happen again.

Documents requested by Congress include schedules, calendars, and movement logs on virtual or in-person meetings or events that Trump attended and who was present; communications between the White House and some of Trump’s allies who pushed for the cancellation of the election, including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Roger Stone and Stephen Bannon; White House communications with Mike Lindell, aka MyPillow, who has spent the last year spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about voter fraud; and records of militias and extremist groups that were on Capitol Hill on the day of the attack, including the Proud Boys, QAnon and the Oath Keepers. As the Times notes, Trump urged his supporters to come down to Washington for his Stop the Steal rally, and at the rally near the White House, urged them to fight much harder against the wrong people and to show force at the Capitol. And that’s exactly what he said in public. (Privately, he reportedly did all he could to get Mike Pence to block Bidens’ certification of victory, and embarked on an intensive effort to use the Department of Justice to invalidate the election results.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/donald-trump-january-6-committee-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos