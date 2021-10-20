Restoration of Hindu temples lags behind in Rawalpindi





According to the details, Muhammad Mehmood, the ex-commissioner of Rawalpindi, was arrested on corruption charges for his alleged involvement in the ring road corruption scandal. It is because of his arrest that the sanctioned works for the restoration of Hindu temples, including those near Sujan Singh Haveli, Shah Chan Chiragh, Bagh Sardaran, Chatian Hatian, Pul Shah Nazar Diwan, Lunda Bazaar and Dangi Khoj, n ‘haven’t even started. . The provincial government had set a budget of at least 50 million Pakistani rupees, which is now expected to increase further in the coming days.

Locals say Hindu temples have been closed for at least 75 years, with many turning into more of a ‘ghost house’.

“The furniture has been stolen, the ironwork has been removed and sold by drug addicts,” said a local resident.

“The walls of historic temples are in ruins and the structures, which were once a representation of Mughal architecture, now replicate ruins,” the local added.

The All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat (APHP) urged the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to start working on the projects as soon as possible.

“The rehabilitation of the temples has been one of the best projects in the GDR. Therefore, work should be launched soon on projects to promote religious tourism, ”said Om Prakash Narain, president of APHP.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to guarantee freedom of religious activities for all in the country, announcing the construction of a new Hindu temple in the capital Islamabad, while ordering the restoration of many Hindu temples and religious sites of ‘other denominations to promote religious tourism and ensure religious freedom in the country.

However, continued rapes, kidnappings, forced conversions and marriages of Hindu teenage girls, violent assaults on Hindu temples, and fear of life among the country’s minorities continued to contradict government claims and promises.

