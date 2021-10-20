Judge in Trump riot case on Capitol Hill handed down heavy sentences on January 6 defendants





A crowd of supporters of then US President Donald Trump walk through a smashed window as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed harsher sentences than suggested by US prosecutors The judge is a former partner of Boies Schiller Flexner and DC public defender

The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) – A federal trial judge who expressly rejected lenient sentencing recommendations in the Capitol riot cases was tasked on Tuesday with hearing the lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump to block disclosure of documents to the US congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack. .

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned by random assignment to hear the lawsuit Trump filed the day before in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His complaint against the Jan. 6 U.S. House of Representatives investigative committee and other defendants is expected to test the limits of executive privilege.

Chutkan’s prison terms in the recent misdemeanor riot cases ranged from 14 to 45 days, and the sentences were harsher than what U.S. prosecutors had recommended. She is among the Washington federal court judges who rejected some prosecutors’ suggestions for a lesser sentence.

“There must be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond just sitting at home,” Chutkan said recently in court.

A message to Chutkan Chambers requesting comment was sent to a court official, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump’s attorney in the retrial, Jesse Binnall of the Alexandria, Va.-Based Binnall Law Group, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Senior US House Counsel Douglas Letter also did not immediately return a message.

Binnall was on the defense team for Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to a misrepresentation charge in connection with the investigation report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned Flynn in November 2020.

Chutkan, appointed by then-President Barack Obama, has served as a DC federal judge since 2013. She joined the bench of Boies Schiller Flexner, where she was a partner and defended bank clients in class actions and also defended plaintiffs in antitrust class actions. . She joined the firm in 2002.

Chutkan sentenced Russian agent Maria Butina to 18 months in prison in April 2019 for conspiring to infiltrate the National Rifle Association. In this case, Chutkan imposed the sentence requested by the government.

On Thursday, Chutkan is due to convict another Capitol Hill riot defendant, Troy Smocks, who pleaded guilty last month to making a Jan.6-related threat on social media to harm law enforcement.

A lawyer for Smocks requested a sentence of approximately nine months, as the time already served incarcerated.

The case is Donald Trump v. Bennie Thompson, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No.1: 21-cv-02769.

For the Applicant: Jesse Binnall of Binnall Law Group

For the accused: no appearance yet

Read more:

Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill

“There must be consequences”: the judge increases the sentences of the rioters of the Capitol

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/judge-trumps-capitol-riot-case-has-doled-out-stiff-penalties-jan-6-defendants-2021-10-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos