Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Merit’ Remark Amid Government-Army Discord Over New Intelligence Chief





The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but exercises this power in consultation with the army chief. (To file)

Islamabad:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pledged to establish an exemplary rule of law in the country where even a general would be promoted on the basis of his performance, in apparent reference to ongoing disputes between the government and the military in the country. about the appointment of the new head of the ISI spy agency.

Addressing a conference on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which was observed to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, Khan vowed to transform the country into a “Medina-like welfare state” to ensure merit and the rule of law in society.

“The system of the state of Medina (under the Prophet) was based on justice and merit, and even a general was promoted to the next higher rank on the basis of his performance,” he said.

His reference to promotion to general on merit was seen in the context of ongoing disputes between the government and the military over the appointment of the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency.

The question of the appointment of the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been in the news since the beginning of the month after the delay in the publication of the notification of appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

The military, in an Oct. 6 statement, said Anjum would replace Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed commander of the Peshawar corps, but the prime minister’s office withheld the official notification.

After an initial silence on the matter, the government said Khan was not properly consulted on the key appointment.

The head of the ISI is appointed by the prime minister, but traditionally he exercises this power in consultation with the head of the Pakistani army.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said all issues had been settled and the required notification would be released this week.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistani military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 73-plus years of existence and has so far held a considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

In his speech, Khan also said that no country can move forward without having a fair and expeditious justice system to hold everyone accountable to the law.

He expressed concern about the increase in sex crimes in society, adding that obscenity was destroying the family system in Britain. We must protect our children, youth and families from obscene culture.

Khan said nine million Pakistanis living abroad have money but have not invested in Pakistan due to a broken and corrupt system. “If a few thousand overseas Pakistanis invest in Pakistan, we will get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

Meanwhile, the Eid Milad feast was celebrated with religious zeal across the country and special prayers were offered in mosques.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-vows-to-establish-exemplary-rule-of-law-in-pak-2581117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos