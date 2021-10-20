Rantis P6 ATAV V1 between President Joko Widodo, Sandiaga Uno wears a motorcycle helmet

Suara.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno, famous artist Desy Ratnasari, tactical vehicles, P6 ATAV V1, motorcycle taxis, motorcycles, helmet prices, the Toyota bZ4X concept, the Maserati Grecale and the flea crisis semiconductors have become strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com this morning.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is currently on a working or kuker visit to North Kalimantan (Kaltara). Well, in Tarakan City he chose to drive a tactical vehicle aka Rantis P6 ATAV V1.

Instead of using a presidential limousine model, as the name suggests, this rantis appears without a macho door. But make no mistake, look at the specs with the reliability of being able to detect weapon situations. The windshield or windshield is also bulletproof.

Always a matter of frames, Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno also appeared to be fascinating. Riding a motorcycle taxi and wearing a headgear, surely no one would have guessed the price of the helmet.

The story is that the clock keeps moving while the traffic jam cannot be analyzed. The anticipation is therefore to use motorcycle taxi services.

Switching to the motorbike, artist Desy Ratnasari was riding a motorbike when she was hit by a calling cat, meaning she was dressed by men for fun. Shut up or take action?

He looks for the culprit and gives a little souvenir. Indeed, etiquette and ethics must be respected. The perpetrators of mania or harassment do not deserve to be given the opportunity to move.

While the news of the four wheels, the global semiconductor chip crisis is still having an impact. This time a cool car in the SUV category, the Maserati Grecale, has been postponed.

On the other hand, one of Toyota’s electric cars belonging to the Toyota bZ Series group, namely the Toyota bZ4X Concept, will enter production line next year. It is hoped that by then the state of the semiconductor chip supply will return to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic so that they can be directly owned by enthusiasts.

1. Sandiaga Uno Escape from Congestion Riding Yamaha Nmax viral action, the price of the helmet is unexpected

Sandiaga Uno escapes traffic jams on a Yamaha Nmax. (Instagram)

Last weekend, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, acted during a visit to a tourist area in the Puncak region, Bogor.

In this demonstration of Sunday, October 17, the former candidate for the vice-presidency found himself stuck in traffic jams while awaiting the laying of the foundation stone for the development of ecotourism to international standards.

2. Viral Desy Ratnasari receives a cat call while driving an old motorbike, the author is knocked down

Desy Ratnasari, driving an old motorbike, was teased by a group of men on the side of the road (Twitter)

Cries are still a plague for women in the streets. No exception for the Desy Ratnasari artist class.

This beautiful artist and politician was teased on the road.

3. President Joko Widodo uses Rantis to welcome residents of Tarakan, this is P6 ATAV V1 specification

Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his working visit to Tarakan, North Kalimantan on Tuesday 10/19/2021, walked the streets to greet the public using the P6 ATAV V1 tactical vehicle belonging to the Security Forces presidential (Pasampres) [ANTARA/HO-Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden/Laily Rachev]

During a working or working visit to North Kalimantan or Kaltara, Indonesian President Joko Widodo greeted the public on Tuesday (10/19/2021) from the P6 ATAV V1 tactical vehicle belonging to the Presidential Security Forces.

City of the press agency Between, Rantis P6 ATAV V1 is a vehicle belonging to TNI which is assembled in the country and has been produced in series.

4. Toyota bZ4X concept, ready to enter the production line by mid 2022

The Toyota bZ4X Concept belongs to the Toyota bZ.BEV family of electric cars [toyota.co.uk].

To date, Toyota has sold more than 17 million electric vehicles worldwide, reducing approximately 140 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. By site Toyota France, until 2025, the company with the three elliptical logos will present 15 models of battery electric vehicles (BEV). These include seven models from the Toyota bZ family.

One of the Toyota bZ models is the Toyota bZ4X Concept. Still in prototype form, this BEV was built on the basis of Toyota’s electrification expertise spanning more than 20 years.

5. Global chip crisis, launch of Maserati Grecale changes new schedule

Maserati logo. [Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images].

The situation of semiconductor chip shortage as a result of the Corona virus in the automotive industry is still relevant. Now Maserati has said its latest product, the Maserati Grecale, will not be launched until spring 2022.

Quoted by the press agency Between of ReutersHowever, global chip shortage conditions have delayed the launch of the Maserati Grecale, a product in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) category which is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2021.

