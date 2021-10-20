TMC MP Derek O’Brien compares PM Modi to 007. But there is a catch

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien took to social media to share a meme showing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a movie poster resembling that of the James Bond franchise.

“They call me 007. 0 – Development; 0 – Economic growth; 7 – years of financial mismanagement,” reads the meme.

An MP for Rajya Sabha of West Bengal, O’Brien criticized the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its management of the economy.

India’s GDP fell to 3.1%, the lowest in a decade, in the fourth quarter of 2019-2020. Much of the decline in GDP from 7-8% in 2014 has been attributed to the demonetization and roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

TMC Vice President Yashwant Sinha said on Twitter on Saturday: “We are a land of the dead. Nowhere else would people have tolerated the daily and unwarranted rise in the prices of gasoline, diesel and LPG. “

“If the government collected Rs 75,000 in taxes in 2014, it now collects 3.50 lakh cr. Isn’t that a theft in the light of day,” asked Sinha, a former minister of ‘Union in the cabinet Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At a press conference in September, Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that seven years of economic mismanagement led the Union government to monetize assets built over the past 70 years.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut Asia’s economic growth forecast for this year, warning of a new wave of Covid-19 infections coupled with supply chain disruptions and ‘inflation.

According to the IMF, the Indian economy is expected to grow 9.5% this year.