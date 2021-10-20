Fazl should start hiring a crowd service: Fawad





Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should launch a “crowd hire” service for political parties, as the “political career of the latter is completely over. completed “.

“Maulana Sahab is nothing more than Chala Hua Kartoos (used cartridge),” he said at a press conference while berating Fazl for bringing students from different seminars to the alliance of multiparty opposition – the audience of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Faisalabad meeting.

The minister alleged that Fazl, who is also the leader of the PDM, had been used to clutter political rallies in the past and that he was now of no importance in the political arena.

“The JUI-F leader just wants to be politically relevant by making non-serious statements,” Fawad said in response to a question.

“The nation has not taken seriously those who have always indulged in political gadgets,” he said, referring to undue criticism of the government by senior leaders of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N), including Ahsan Iqbal and Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition had no choice but to cry foul all the time, he said, while pointing out their apparent practice of looking for excuses to protest the government.

Fawad said the prices of various commodities – including wheat and flour – had been lowered, while a visible reduction in the price of sugar was also expected due to the bumper sugar cane harvest.

The price of wheat flour was only high in Sindh due to the delay by the provincial government in its release, he said, adding that as of Monday, the Sindh government started to release the commodity and it was hoped that its prices would drop. soon in the provinces.

“We don’t live on another planet. If the price of [crude] oil will increase in the world, it will also increase in Pakistan and if there is a drop in its prices [globally], it will be the same in Pakistan, ”he reiterated.

The minister called on opposition leaders to come forward and discuss with the government if they have a valid solution to the problem of rising global oil prices.

He regretted that the opposition boycotted the session of the National Assembly, knowing that the day was devoted to speeches on Seerat-un-Nabi. “There should be limits for everything and you don’t have to be in politics on everything,” he added.

The minister alleged that the opposition was still looking for an excuse to organize protests (against the government). “They [opposition] thought there were differences between the government and the security institutions, but now their euphoria was gradually fading, ”he added.

He said the opposition always spoke of democratic credentials, but had no such thing on their account rather than always “seeking a deal” to evade responsibility.

Tackling opposition leaders even more, Fawad claimed they were quick to stand ready with their resumes to jump on the bandwagon once they assumed there were differences in the gut’s hunches. government and state. “But, when they learned that they were not going to get any relief in their corruption cases from the government, their guns suddenly turned to state institutions,” the minister said.

Basically, the opposition, he alleged, was not only devoid of political thought, but also devoid of administrative and economic policies.

“The opposition has not been able to come to power by criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan from the start; instead, they should do some soul-searching and revise their policies, ”Fawad said.

He again called on the opposition to work with the government to bring about reforms, including electoral reforms.

The minister ruled out the possibility of having a discussion with the opposition on their corruption cases.

To a question, he said that there were several products, including wheat and electricity, for which a subsidy was granted. “The whole country cannot function on subsidies. “

“The debt worth $ 12 billion should be repaid this year and the opposition should be asked if it has not taken out such a huge amount of loans, several elements could have been subsidized,” he said. he lamented.

Previously, he had opened a three-day calligraphy exhibition by artist Wasil Shahid. The exhibition will end on Wednesday.

Fawad said the art of calligraphy was primarily associated with Muslims and Islam. It was the month of Rabiul Awwal and the government had already declared the Ashra ongoing on behalf of Rehmatul-lil Alameen (SAW) and Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to address the “biggest conference” in this regard on Tuesday. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2325413/fazl-should-start-rent-a-crowd-service-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos