Xi Jinping’s vision for China does not involve lying workers
At a private Communist Party meeting in August, President Xi Jinping first raised his vision for common prosperity, his plan to help all Chinese people become prosperous, instead of just a few super rich. Chinese tech giants have rushed to cite their support for the campaign, pledging billions of dollars to charity, while Chinese analysts have offered varying interpretations of what Xis’ vague proposal really means.
In an opinion piece published last Friday (October 15) in Qiushi, a central newspaper of the Communist Party, excerpts from Xis’ speech were made public for the first time, providing a more detailed explanation of his campaign, which would create an environment to reap the rewards of hard work, as well as legislation and reform to help redistribute wealth.
At its core, Common Prosperity emphasizes the need to close a growing wealth gap in China and promises reasonably easy and secure lives for the country’s 1.4 billion citizens, which is an important rationale for China’s rule. Communist Party. In his speech, Xi gave a rough timeline and outlined the government’s actions to achieve its goals. Currently, income inequality is a major problem globally, some countries have experienced widening wealth gaps, the collapse of the middle class, which has led to social divisions, extreme politics and the spread of populism, Xi said. This is a very deep lesson! China must firmly prevent polarization, promote common prosperity to achieve peace and harmony in society.
The central message, according to Henry Gao, associate professor of law at Singapore University of Management, is that China is changing its policy from growing the pie to dividing the pie. [Xis] The vision is quite different from the traditional model of winner-take-all capitalism, Gao said. But is also different from the model of total well-being of some European states. He tries to find a balance between economic growth and equity.
Xi clarified that the campaign does not mean uniform egalitarianism, a policy carried out under Chairman Mao Zedong with dire consequences. But the new coin also draws a clearer picture of Xis’ ideal China.
What are Xi Jinping’s thoughts on China’s future?
Xi says he aims for the country to have common prosperity by the middle of the 21st century, without giving any measures to decide whether the goal is achieved. Its plan contains four principles and six guidelines for achieving the goal.
In the first principle, titled Encouraging Enrichment Through Hard Work and Innovation, Xi explicitly mentions lying flat, an increasingly popular philosophy of life among Chinese youth who want to escape the mad rush. [A] A happy life is earned through hard work, while common prosperity is created through wisdom and diligence, Xi said. [We] need to prevent [a] rigidity of social class, smooth the path to social ascension, create more opportunities for people to become rich and thus form an environment where everyone can participate in their development, avoiding involution and staying flat, he wrote.
Gao believes this is the first time the leader has publicly mentioned that he is lying flat. The phenomenon, with involution, is used by young people to describe the growing anxiety and dissatisfaction with not being able to progress in life no matter how hard you try. It is a growing concern for the government; a passive approach to life could thwart its goal of fostering a productive population and advancing the development of the country.
In another principle, Xi stressed that local governments should do things within their capacity. This, he says, means the authorities should not make promises they cannot keep and avoid excessive guarantees that could put the country into the trap of welfarism. The term in China generally refers to a tolerance for the lazy and the belief that Westerners are discouraged from working given the amount of social assistance they receive.
This rejection of welfarism is a red flag to observers who argue that XiThe goal is to have a socialist welfare state, Gao said. It was never on the agenda and will not be. The first priority is always to achieve state goals, such as the great rejuvenation of China.
China provides basic social coverage to citizens, including medical insurance and pension plans. But some analysts argued Since many of them are not fully covered by the plans, including a large number of migrant workers, the country could actually boost consumption and growth by strengthening its social safety net.
What does this mean for the future of politics in China?
Xis’ six policy directions included accelerating the reform of heavily monopolized industries, promoting the coordinated development of the finance and real estate sectors with the real economy, and steadfast prevention of collapse. disorderly expansion capital, a term often used by the party to refer to what it sees as the excessive power of big business. Although the plans expressed in the opinion piece seem vague, the country has already taken action to these ends.
The best known is China unprecedented antitrust crackdown on tech giants, including Alibaba, last year. He also increased his control of the real estate sector, which makes it harder for developers to borrow for fear of a real estate bubble. This line could indicate the government’s determination to continue its regulatory actions in these industries.
In addition, as part of the directive to improve the adjustment and regulation of high incomes, Xi said the state should actively, but steadily, pass the legislation and reform of high income. a property tax, which the country has been discussing for decades but has yet to launch, in part because of resistance from local governments over fears of a potential property sale. He also mentioned that the government should study the possibility of extending the consumption tax. This tax currently applies to individuals and businesses that manufacture, import or sell taxable products, ranging from luxury goods to passenger cars.
In my opinion, seeking common prosperity is a general concept that involves the whole of society, Xi said. We must make substantial and long-term efforts.
Correction: An earlier version of this article described Xi Jinpings Qiushi’s article as further exposure of his common prosperity plan. Rather, it contained excerpts from Xis’ original speech in August, made public for the first time.
