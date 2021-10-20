KontraS: 2 years of Jokowi-Maruf Amin, democracy experiences major setbacks





Liputan6.com, Jakarta In the momentum of Jokowi-Maaruf Amin’s 2 years of leadership, KontraS released a number of notes to test the extent to which the state administration has complied with the principles of democracy, human rights. man and the rule of law. As we know, the 2 years of leadership will be October 20, 2021. “Almost a year after the publication of the Jokowi-Maaruf administration directory by KontraS on October 19, 2020, we find that President Jokowi’s commitment to make improvements is still nil,” the deputy coordinator said. of KontraS, Rivanlee Anandar, in her statement, Tuesday (10/19/2021). “On the contrary, the condition of democracy has actually deteriorated with the state’s neglect of the protection, respect and fulfillment of human rights as a constitutional mandate. The phenomenon of problems during the administration of Joko Widodo is sufficient to illustrate that the democratic situation in Indonesia has declined. strongly during Joko Widodo-Maaruf Amin’s second year of leadership, ”he continued. They believed that during the two years of leadership in their second term, democracy was slowly dying out. This can be seen by the deterioration of the civil liberties situation. “The more massive the attacks on human rights defenders, the more the state ignores cases of gross past human rights violations, the repressive approach in Papua which includes minimal corrections, minimal commitment to international human rights instruments and zero participation in the development of regulations, ”he said. noted. “The civil liberties situation is getting worse. Between October 2019 and September 2021, there were 360 ​​incidents of violations of freedom of expression. Both freedom of assembly and expression of opinion in public. Authors are still dominated by the police. pattern is always the same, forced dissolution and arbitrary arrests. authority. The reason is to prevent crowds. But on the one hand, there are indications of selective discrimination. For example, the president attends a celebrity wedding or attends an event that has the potential to provoke a crowd amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ”he continued. Meanwhile, KontraS researcher Rozy Brilian said the hashtag #PercumaLaporPolisi could be a boost for the police to make improvements in the internal ranks. “The hashtag #PercumaLaporPolisi, should be an impetus for the police to make improvements in the internal ranks. National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo must act fully. Because the police are always the actor of violence with the highest cases, ”Rozy said. KontraS impunity monitoring division staff Ahmad Sajali said ending gross human rights violations was one of the promises of Jokowi’s campaign and work program which failed to yet been proven. “The real indicators are Prabowo’s entry as Minister of Defense during President Jokowi’s second term; the award of service stars to alleged perpetrators of human rights violations, Eurico Guterees; the absence of a program to address gross human rights violations in the 2021-2025 National Human Rights Action Plan. rights (RANHAM), so far the ratification of the International Convention against Enforced Disappearances, ”Sajali said. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

The question of postponing the elections from 2024 to 2027 is currently the subject of discussions on social networks. The uncertainty in the implementation of the legislative elections of 2024 presented public opinion on the possibility of this Democratic party being postponed.

