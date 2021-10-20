Government has become a burden on the masses, Shehbaz tells NA





ISLAMABAD:

The opposition leader criticized the government during the session of the National Assembly on Monday, saying that rising inflation was devastating people’s lives and that if inflation was not brought under control, the flood of dearness would take away everything.

President Asad Qaiser chaired the session. At first, Qaiser gave the floor to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif despite objections from the Treasury. However, when Federal Minister Murad Saeed rose to respond to Shehbaz’s speech, the opposition pointed out the lack of a quorum, therefore the meeting was adjourned.

In his speech, Shehbaz, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), drew a broadside against the government over rising inflation and rising prices. He said the price hike was hitting the masses like drone strikes, adding that everyone would say it was the worst government in 74 years.

“People are starving. Flour and pulses are beyond the reach of a family earning Rs 20,000 a month, ”Shehbaz told lawmakers. “This government has today become a heavy burden on the country. We hear the government talking about the state of Medina day and night, but there is no comparison between governance and the state of Medina, ”he added.

Shehbaz said not to make “unconstitutional” demands

“There was no injustice or high prices in the state of Medina, no one slept hungry, there was no unemployment, there was no injustice with widows. This government, on behalf of the state of Medina, has increased electricity tariffs. How would the poor masses pay the electricity bill and the drugs? “

The opposition leader said the government had tried tooth and nail to abide by the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its loans, but the global lender was still not satisfied. “Only God knows what this catastrophe would lead to. The economy has been ruined, ”he added.

Shehbaz also criticized President Arif Alvi’s speech during the joint session of parliament last month. “The president said in this house that the economy is on the right track. Didn’t the president see that white collar workers are forced to beg, ”he asked. “Hasn’t the president seen the sugar and flour scandals?

When Murad Saeed took the floor to respond to Shehbaz’s speech, members of the opposition started to make noise. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to rule the country like the state of Medina.

Meanwhile, Khurram Dastgir of the PML-N pointed out the lack of quorum. The quorum not having been noted, the meeting was adjourned to Wednesday. Earlier in the session, a motion was tabled in the House to discuss the Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad (PSL).

