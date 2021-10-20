Prime Minister Narendra Modi never talks about rising fuel prices, China: Asaduddin Owaisi





Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Modi never talks about rising fuel prices. Strong points “Our soldiers are dead. Will you play T20?” Asaduddin Owaisi said

Several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Hyderabad (Telangana): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never talks about the issue of rising fuel prices and China’s “sitting in Ladakh “. Addressing a rally, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Prime Minister Modi never talks about two things: rising gasoline and diesel prices and China sitting on our territory in Ladakh. “The prime minister is afraid to talk about China,” he said. Gasoline and diesel prices hit an all-time high as fuel prices continued to rise 35 paise / liter across the country for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. With the latest increase, the price of gasoline becomes Rs 105.84 / liter while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57 / liter in Delhi. “Prime Minister Modi never talks about 2 things – rising fuel prices and #China sitting on our territory in Ladakh. Prime Minister Modi is afraid to talk about China. 9 Indian soldiers died (at J&K) and on October 24 the India-Pakistan T20 match will take place “: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (YEARS) pic.twitter.com/a4H7xK5FY4 NDTV (@ndtv) October 19, 2021 Further, commenting on army personnel who have been killed in various operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Nine of our soldiers have died in JK, and India will play a match. T20 with Pakistan on October 24? “Our soldiers are dead. Will you play T20? Pakistan plays 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the life of the Indian people,” he added. Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking about the series of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir, said it was a failure of the BJP-led center. “Poor workers in Bihar are being killed, targeted assassinations are being carried out, what are the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? It is a failure of the Center,” he said. he declares. A street vendor from Bihar and a worker from Uttar Pradesh were killed on Saturday in two consecutive attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley. (ANI)

