Trump Falsely Calls Thomas Jefferson “Principal Writer” of Constitution, Condemns Removal of Statue





Former President Donald Trump falsely referred to Thomas Jefferson as the “principal writer” of the Constitution in a statement criticizing New York City officials for voting to remove his statue from New York City Hall .

In the statement, posted on Twitter Tuesday night by spokeswoman Liz Harrington, Trump wrote: “The late and great Thomas Jefferson, one of our most important Founding Fathers and one of the principal framers of the Constitution of United States, is being “kicked” out of the magnificent New York City Council Chamber. “

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“Well, it finally happened. The late and great Thomas Jefferson, one of our most important Founding Fathers and one of the principal framers of the United States Constitution, is “kicked out” from the magnificent New York City Council Chamber … pic .twitter.com / XXdrGyrpMn

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 19, 2021

Jefferson did not write the US Constitution. He was in France at the time of the convention. He did, however, write the Declaration of Independence. James Madison is known as the chief architect of the Constitution.

The error was quickly reported by several Twitter users.

“I know he doesn’t have social media, but he still has internet search capabilities, right? Wrote @The_Lodi_Legend.

“Oof. Trump should have watched Hamilton on Disney +,” @ABargler wrote.

In the statement, Trump went on to write, “Who would have thought it would be possible (I did and called him a long time ago!)”

“Then Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and, of course, George Washington,” he wrote. “The radical left has gone mad, and this is seriously damaging our country, but someday soon sane people will be back and our country will be respected again.”

Former President Donald Trump falsely wrote in a statement that Thomas Jefferson was one of the main drafters of the US Constitution. Here, he is seen outside Manhattan’s Trump Tower on October 18, 2021. James Devaney / GC Images

On Monday, the New York Public Design Commission voted to remove the statue due to concerns expressed by some Black and Latino Council members about Jefferson’s slave ownership.

“We are not revisionists. We are not waging war on history,” Councilor Inez Barron said at a public meeting. “We say we want to make sure the whole story is told, that there are no half-truths and that we don’t lie.”

The statue has been in town hall since 1834 and ended up in the main hall in 1915. No decision has been made as to where the statue will be moved, but it is mandated that it be moved. by the end of 2021. Some considerations include a less prominent location in City Hall and donate it to the New York Historical Society.

Across the country, efforts were made to remove statues of historical figures who owned slaves or were part of the Confederacy. Some people, however, have accused supporters of trying to rewrite history. Trump has criticized these efforts before.

In June 2020, he said those accused of vandalizing the statues of George Washington in New York City should face a decade in prison. “They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in prison on the basis of the Monuments and Statues Act. Speak up now!” he tweeted at the time.

