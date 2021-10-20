Boris Johnson to join Queen at Armagh memorial service





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attend a church service in Armagh on Thursday marking the centenary of the partition and founding of Northern Ireland, it has been reported. Mr Johnson will join Queen Elizabeth at the memorial service hosted by the five main Christian churches in Ireland. Last month, President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation from the Church Leaders Group because he believed the title was politicized and that it would not be appropriate for him to attend. The Service of Reconciliation and Hope, to be held in St Patricks Church of Ireland in Armagh, will mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland. Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Chief Whip Jack Chambers will represent the government. President Michael D Higgins declined the Church Leaders Group invitation because he believed the title was politicized and that it would not be appropriate for him to attend. Photography: Maxwell

Government buildings declined to comment on Mr Johnson’s presence on Tuesday evening, only confirming that ministers would be present and saying any invitation to the service was up to the organizers. A spokesperson for ras an Uachtarin also declined to comment. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and other representatives from the Northern Ireland office will also be on duty. Prime Minister Northern Premier Paul Givan is also expected, as is his party colleague, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will also be in attendance. Sinn Fin has said he will not accept an invitation to the event, with Stormont junior minister Declan Kearney saying President Higgins was right in deciding not to attend the service. Other representatives of civil society known for their work in peacebuilding and reconciliation were also invited. In a statement earlier this month, church leaders said they felt a responsibility, as Christian leaders, to explore the opportunity to deepen the work of reconciliation in a context of dialogue. respectful. We can’t undo the past, but we can learn from it, and we all have a responsibility to help heal relationships from our different perspectives, they said. Writing in The Irish Times on Tuesday, the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin, said he could not think of celebrating the centenary of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland, but that the The event would see people of diverse backgrounds and traditions, and with beliefs and aspirations, coming together to pray for healing from the wounds of the past and to seek God’s direction in a spirit of hope for the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/boris-johnson-to-join-queen-at-armagh-commemorative-service-1.4705121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos