Negotiations with the IMF are progressing positively: Governor of the SBP





The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir. Photo: Geo.tv/ fileState Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir addresses overseas Pakistan at an event in London, says he is sharing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message with them. SBP says Pakistan’s negotiations with IMF are progressing positively.

LONDON: Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing positively, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir.

He was speaking to overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday at an event in London, where he has been for four days.

Baqir’s statement came shortly after the director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, said the talks between Pakistan and the IMF on the Extended Finance Facility (EFF ) of $ 6 billion was progressing “very well”.

Unveiling the “Regional Economic Outlook: Middle East and Central Asia for October 2021,” Azour said: “The discussion around the sixth review is currently progressing around various pillars. “

The IMF mission and the Pakistani authorities are discussing what measures the Pakistani government is currently considering.

“The progress has gone in a very good step and the mission with the authorities goes through various details [sic], he added.

Baqir, meanwhile, told Pakistanis overseas he was bringing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to them.

He said that inflation is currently a reality all over the world and is not just happening in Pakistan. He gave the example of the United States, saying the country has not experienced the kind of inflation it is currently experiencing in the past 30 years.

The SBP governor said that so far 260,000 Roshan Digital accounts have been opened, through which Pakistan has received 2.6 billion rupees.

Justifying the high inflation rates, he said it was because of the rise in oil prices. “The exchange rate has been left to market forces since June 2019,” he said, adding that the pressure on payments is due to our economy improving.

“Unfounded reports of inconclusive talks with the IMF”

Earlier, in reaction to reports of Pakistan’s political-level talks with the IMF for the takeover of the $ 6 billion EFF, finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam denied all reports, calling them “without foundation “.

“Shaukat Tarin, Prime Minister’s Finance Advisor, is back in Washington DC to participate in ongoing discussions with the IMF,” Aslam wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Tarin dismissed reports that talks between Pakistan and the IMF had failed, saying they were moving in a positive direction.

“Talks are continuing,” Tarin told reporters, after addressing members of the Pakistani community at the New York Consulate General on Sunday evening, in which he said the government was working hard to achieve growth. inclusive and sustainable economy that benefits everyone. segments of society, especially the poor.

He traveled to New York on Friday from Washington, where, in addition to the loan talks, he attended the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. “I do not know on what basis some gave the impression that the talks failed, they are totally wrong,” he said.

At this point, Tarin had said the final details were being worked out and the negotiations would end successfully.

Tarin had informed the media that Finance Secretary Yusuf Khan was still in Washington to continue talks with IMF officials and that he was in contact with the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as well as with him for everything. advice.

“There was an atmosphere of positivity and the next few days will show a productive outcome of the talks,” he said.

In this regard, Tarin said that his meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other Fund officials was also very “useful and positive”.

“The nation should not be disillusioned by some unfounded negative reports,” Tarin added.

When asked if the IMF requires Pakistan to do more, Tarin replied that every banker will ask for more when someone asks for a loan. Pakistan, he said, had its red lines to protect its interests, although it was made clear that the government will continue the reform process for sustainable growth.

