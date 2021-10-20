Piraeus port deal intensifies Greece’s unease over China ties

The Chinese lettering banner hanging at the entrance is one of the few signs that Beijing now controls Europe’s fourth-largest container port.

Yet this month, the Piraeus Port Authority ceded an additional 16% of its shares to Cosco, consolidating its control by the Chinese state-backed shipping group, which bought 51% of the Greek port in August 2016. .

The deal intensified unease within the EU over China’s growing involvement in European infrastructure and encountered a wall of opposition over environmental and social concerns and the failed investment pledges. China.

“I want the Chinese, but I want them to invest in the right way,” said Vassilis Kanakakis, president of the Greek union of shipbuilding and repair contractors. “Stay in Greece but work with us.

The transfer of the additional shares puts an end to five years of negotiations which have often been suspended amid retreating local interest groups, the Greek bureaucracy and diplomatic tensions.

Under a 2016 preliminary agreement, Cosco was to receive the additional shares if it completed 11 investment projects worth around € 300 million by 2021. The list included the extension of the ability of the port to accommodate more cruise ships and improvement of its shipbuilding infrastructure. But most of them remain incomplete.

China blamed the delays on the Greek bureaucracy and the local opposition. The people of Piraeus have launched a series of lawsuits, claiming that Cosco failed to follow environmental protocols and damaged the marine environment.

“I was born and raised in Piraeus, and this investment will destroy my city,” said Anthi Giannoulou, a lawyer and one of the citizens involved in the lawsuits.

Local interest groups say investments that have not been the subject of legal challenges have also remained incomplete. “They haven’t spent a dime here; even when they need to change a lamp, they bring it from China, ”Kanakakis said.

The port deal came under closer scrutiny by the EU at a delicate time in its relations with China. Faced with an increasingly assertive Beijing, the EU has sought to better protect strategic sectors from Chinese influence. Analysts say the Piraeus deal is frequently cited by officials as a warning when pushing states to privatize assets.

“This agreement with Cosco is worrying. Not only do we now have a much clearer view of the risks that such Chinese investments in strategic infrastructure pose for the EU, but we also know that Cosco is not meeting its contractual obligations ”, said Raphaël Glucksmann, member of the European Union. Parliament which chairs a committee responsible for assessing foreign interference in the democratic processes of the EU.

Last year Brussels tightened procedures for the screening of foreign direct investment by subsidized foreign companies making acquisitions or bidding for public tenders in the EU.

Container ships in Piraeus. The port deal has come under scrutiny by the EU at a delicate time in its relations with China © Simon Dawson / Bloomberg

Cosco first acquired its shares in the port in 2008 in a series of massive sell-offs on Athens by international creditors, including the EU, following the country’s € 300 billion international bailout after the global financial crisis.

“Looking back, it would have been better if the port of Piraeus had not been sold,” said Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, during a visit to Athens in June.

For China, the port is important for its Belt and Road initiative, which aims to build infrastructure connecting Asia, Africa and Europe. More than a dozen EU member states have joined the BRI, China betting on making Piraeus a regional distribution center. During a visit in November 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “I saw in the port today that the [BRI] is not a slogan or a tale, but a successful practice and a shining reality.

Relations between Greece and China have cooled, however, as the conservative Greek government came to power two years ago favoring Western allies and Chinese investors. The US government is monitoring developments. He has no influence on the Piraeus deal but has worked to ensure that significant investments, such as ports in northern Greece and 5G projects, remain in the hands of Western allies.

Over the past year, Greece has withdrawn Chinese state-owned enterprises from public tenders and refused to host a summit in 2022 for the “17 + 1” consortium of China and Central European countries. and eastern. Greece joined EU partners in March in condemning China’s human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority and supported sanctions against Beijing.

The Chinese ambassador abruptly left Athens soon after, with a replacement not arriving until September. “This deterioration of relations could explain the sudden departure of the Chinese ambassador whom many consider to be. . . a clear sign of Beijing’s discontent, ”said Plamen Tonchev, of the Athens-based Institute for International Economic Relations.

With the agreement now signed, Cosco has five more years to make the expected investments. Athens will get the shares back if they don’t.

“How could a giant like Cosco not make a single investment in the port for five years? said Dimos Bakopoulos, former head of the Public Ports Authority. “The only thing that has changed with this new agreement is only the schedules and not the obstacles that have created the delays.”

Athens has defended the deal, saying it protects Greek interests while showing the country welcomes foreign investors. “Greece is a credible investment partner and is doing the right thing, [and] we provide a secure environment for foreign investment, ”said George Gerapetritis, Minister of State in the Greek Cabinet.

Officials also point to the boom in the local economy since Cosco took a stake in the port. Since 2008, the company has invested 1.2 billion euros and quintupled the container capacity of the facility, according to the Greek government.

Cosco declined to comment.

Yannis Moralis, mayor of Piraeus, said Cosco donates 3.5% of its turnover to the four different municipalities where it operates: “Piraeus receives around 3 million euros each year. The more the port’s turnover increases, the more the municipalities will receive.

But, he warned, money was not the only problem for residents. “This is what the Chinese must keep in mind: the port cannot develop against the interests of the citizens, otherwise the investment is meaningless.