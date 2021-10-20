Trump admonishes Colin Powell the day after his death





All Donald Trump had to do was do nothing. While officials from all walks of life have released statements honoring former Secretary of State Colin Powell after his death, it would have been easy for the former president to ignore the news altogether. If he felt compelled to acknowledge Powell’s passing, the Republican had the option of issuing a superficial and mundane statement.

But Trump according to some, a man who continues to lead the Republican Party is what he appears to be. Here is the four-sentence statement he released earlier today:

“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated to death so beautifully by the fake media. I hope this will happen to me one day. It was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made a lot of mistakes, but may he rest in peace!

There is something to be said about the statements Trump obviously wrote for himself. The inclusion of phrases such as “but anyway” suggests that the negroes were not involved.

This is not to overlook the complexities of Powell’s case or the importance of his missteps. On the contrary, what is extraordinary about statements like these is Trump’s overt hostility to class and grace.

John McCain’s passing created an easy pass-fail exam for the President. All he had to do was issue a pre-written statement honoring the heroic American’s lifespan and lower the flag at half mast. It turned out to be too difficult for Trump. When asked last year to assess John Lewis’ legacy, Trump said: “He did not come to my nomination.”

The fact that the Republican has long struggled with public policy is not surprising. We’re talking, after all, about a former reality TV personality who never saw the need to learn the basics of governance. It went without saying that Trump would spend four years in the White House unable to meet any substantive challenges.

But a politician doesn’t have to be a political fool to be respectful of a prominent American leader in the aftermath of his death. Trump just can’t help himself.

Candidate in 2016, the Republican boasted: “I have one of the great temperaments. It was ridiculous then, but it’s much worse now.

