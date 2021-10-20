Challenges in Indias claims to be a military power: The Tribune India

C Uday Bhaskar

Director, Society for Political Studies

A long-delayed political decision regarding the overhaul of India’s moribund defense production capacity was officially unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15 with the inauguration of seven new public sector defense units (DPSUs) . They were removed from the venerable Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) which had 41 disparate units spread across the country. They have now been transformed into seven new entities.

The OFB, which dates back to 1801 and the East India Company, is now a closed chapter and part of Indian history.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi dwelled on the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India) initiative which he defended. He said the permanent goal was to make India a major military power through its own efforts.

Describing the OFB overhaul as part of “new resolutions to build a new future” as India entered its 75th year of independence, he added that “many major reforms have taken place in the defense “under his supervision.

This resolution of the Prime Minister to make India a major military power (“Bharat ko apne dum par duniya ki badi sainya taakat banana hai”) is welcome and beyond reproach.

It has particular resonance in the context of October 20 and the “surprise” attack on China that day in 1962. At the time, Prime Minister Nehru and his senior defense leadership team were stunned. and the ill-equipped Indian Army was routed despite the Army’s bravery and professionalism at the tactical level.

Almost six decades later, there is a feeling of déjà vu. Over the past year, the Chinese challenge has shifted from Galwan’s reverse in Ladakh (June 2021) to more recent PLA forays into the central and eastern sectors of the contested Line of Real Control (LAC). The 13th Corps Commanders’ Round of Talks (October 10) failed to resolve the stalemate and it is estimated that up to 50,000 PLA ​​troops will be deployed across the turbulent LAC region for an extended period. .

Therefore, this winter will be difficult for the Indian army. Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane warned that “it is a matter of concern that large-scale build-up has occurred and continues to be in place; and to support this kind of build-up, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side. He added, “So that means they (China) are here to stay.” We are monitoring all of these developments closely, but if they are here to stay, we are here to stay too. “

On the political-diplomatic front, tension increased with the publication of a laconic statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry protesting Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and calling on India to “stop taking drugs.” measures which would complicate and extend the border problem ”.

Delhi was quick to “reject” him with a reply that “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India”.

The most serious development is the preliminary agreement reached between China and Bhutan (October 14) to resolve their long-standing border dispute and what is of considerable importance is that Delhi was totally irrelevant to About this bilateral meeting.

The enormity of this development is multi-layered for India. Not only is this a diplomatic setback for Delhi which has traditionally guided Bhutan’s foreign policy, but it also indicates that the Chinese footprint is spreading to the Indian periphery with a country considered to be the closest neighbor and the most special from India.

It would be premature to suggest that Bhutan will take the Sri Lanka-Nepal route in consolidating the Chinese presence, but the Doklam tri-junction has a critical locus for India due to the proximity of the slender “neck of the river” corridor. chicken”. which connects the Indian heart to the northeast.

While there is little doubt that the India of 2021 is not that of 1962 and is now a nuclear power, the correspondence lies in Delhi’s refusal to objectively review its composite military index and the implications that flow from it by report to the management of troubled bilateral relations. with China.

The yellow lights were twinkling in March 2018 when the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense observed that the current allocation of funds “does not meet the inevitable needs of the military” and added that there are “enormous Gaps and obsolescence of existing weapons, stores and ammunition in the Indian Army The report further stated that nearly two-thirds of the Army’s equipment inventory was considered “vintage”.

The same is true of the Indian Air Force, and the depletion of combat air power is blatant.

While the pressure on the national chessboard due to Covid is understandable and the tightening of the budget belt is inevitable, the reality check of the military modernization plan is heartbreaking.

The 2021 defense budget saw the capital allocation reduced by over Rs 76,000 crore and the OFB overhaul illustrates the use of misleading rhetoric.

The Prime Minister’s exhortation to make India a major military power through his own efforts is laudable and the corporatization of OFB is cited as an example of this determination. The OFB’s track record of delivering high quality product cost effectively and quickly to the Army has been well below average and these failings have been highlighted in numerous CAG reports.

In the so-called overhaul, more than 70,000 employees of the old OFB have been transferred to the seven new DPSUs, including their top executives, and this is being hailed as a major reform that will allow India to develop an industry. modern military. If the OFB was riddled with inefficiency and corruption in its original identity, it defies logic as to how the seven new entities (with the same HR) in their corporate avatar will become “productive assets and profitable ”, as the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh envisages. .

The OFB’s inability to design and produce high quality personal weapons for Indian soldiers is a grim reminder of the daunting R&D challenges India faces as it strives to become a reasonably military power. autonomous. Resorting to the imaginary in matters of national security can have disastrous consequences, as demonstrated in October 1962.