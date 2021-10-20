Khyber Pakhtunkwa wins T20 National Cup for second time in a row





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa successfully defended the T20 National Cup title by beating central Punjab in the final by seven wickets here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The KP chased the 149 goal in 17 overs due to an aggressive hitter from skipper Iftikhar Ahmed, who slammed 45 points on 19 balls.

At the top, Kamran Ghulam scored 37 of 31 points while Sahibzada Farhan made 26 of 28. Adil Amin supported the batters and didn’t stay at 25 of 21.

Earlier, Iftikhar cast a brilliant spell to limit the CP to 148. He was well supported by youngsters Mohammad Imran and Arshad Iqbal.

Iftikhar pocketed three wickets on two occasions, giving just five points. Left arm Imran won 3/26 while Arshad won two for 28. Imran Khan Snr. and Khalid Usman also bagged a wicket each.

Experienced central Punjab activists Ahmed Shahzad (44) and Kamran Akmal (42) scored 85 points after Mohammad Akhlaq returned to the pavilion in the first round.

The spinning mills collided with their way and caused a mini-collapse in the intermediaries. CP lost four wickets for just 15 races. They pinned prospect Qasim Akram, who hit 20 of 11 points but Imran pocketed back-to-back wickets to stop the flow of points from CP.

At the back, Faheem Ashraf hit 14 of 6 balls to give CP a respectable score of 148, however, that wasn’t enough for KP’s hitters.

Iftikhar was named player of the match for his overall performance, while he also won the player of the tournament award. He scored 409 points at a strike rate of 170.41 and chose eight wickets at a save rate of 5.57.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/19-Oct-2021/khyber-pakhtunkwa-win-national-t20-cup-for-straight-second-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos