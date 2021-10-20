Politics
Amit Shah meets Prime Minister Modi and discusses the security situation in Kashmir | amit shah meets modi on j & k problem | situation in Jammu and Kashmir | modid amit shah news
New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Amit Shah on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on actions taken by Jammu and Kashmir administration and Interior Ministry of the Union to improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah reached the official residence of Prime Minister Modi 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the morning to brief him on the situation in Kashmir.
The two leaders discussed the atmosphere of fear created as a result of the targeted assassinations by terrorists in Kashmir. The Minister of the Interior also informed the Prime Minister of the exodus of frightened migrants from the Valley.
During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior also briefed him on other important issues related to internal security.
In the past 16 days, terrorists have killed 11 non-local people in the valley. As a result, an atmosphere of fear was created there, leading to the exodus of migrants.
Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23-25 and hold important high-level meetings on the security situation in Kashmir. This is the first visit of the Union Minister of the Interior to the territory of the Union after the repeal of Article 370. During this visit, the Minister of the Interior will not only give advice to improve the security situation but will also make various announcements related to development projects.
Earlier Monday, Amit Shah held a marathon meeting with senior officials including DGP, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB chief and discussed the internal security situation in detail.
