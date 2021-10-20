When China slows down, the world economy will stutter

There is good reason to believe that the acute financial problems of Evergrande, a heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer, will not be a problem. Lehman Brothers moment for the Chinese economy. But that shouldn’t be a reason for complacency.

Rather, Evergrandes problems should be a wake-up call that the days of China’s very rapid economic growth fueled by its real estate sector are highly likely to be over. It should also alert us to the high probability that the world can no longer count on China, the second largest economy in the world, be its main engine of economic growth and be the main engine of the international commodity market.

With over $ 300 billion in debt, Evergrande is the most indebted real estate developer in the world. Yet despite its dire straits, it is highly unlikely that the Chinese government would allow Evergrande to go bankrupt in the same way that Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke allowed Lehman Brothers to go bankrupt in September 2008.

On the contrary, being aware of the likely contagion to the rest of its heavily over-leveraged real estate sector that a failure of Evergrande would entail, the Chinese government is much more likely to use its significant resources and control of its financial system to ensure restructuring. of Evergrande’s debt in difficulty.

The real meaning of the Evergrande debacle is that it should remind us of the unsustainability of China’s current economic model, which has relied on an outsized housing and credit market bubble to keep the country on hold. path to high economic growth.

This model has enabled the Chinese real estate sector to move to over 25 percent of the global economy. And that has pushed up housing prices in China to a level about 25 times higher than the average income of citizens. These ratios are almost double the comparable US ratios. China’s economic model has also enabled Chinese private sector credit to grow by 100% of GDP over the past decade. This is a faster pace of credit expansion than that which preceded Japan lost a decade in the 90s or the collapse of the US housing and credit market in 2006.

The task of weaning China from its model of economic growth dependent on real estate and credit will not be easy, especially given the worrying degree of current excesses in the real estate and credit market. It is also too likely that this process will be seriously complicated by the fact that it takes place as President Xi Jinping begins his common prosperity program, which seeks to reduce the country’s income inequality.

One of the challenges the Common Prosperity Program poses to China’s long-term economic outlook is that it involves an attack on the private sector in general and the high-tech sector in particular. In doing so, he appears to roll back Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms of 40 years ago, which were the fundamental factor behind the Chinese economic miracle that made China the world’s second-largest economy.

If the Chinese economy were to slow down in the same way that the Japanese economy slowed in the two decades following its economic miracle and housing bubble in the 1960s and 1970s, it would have a profound long-term impact on the economy. ‘Mondial economy. China will no longer generate about a third of the world’s economic growth, as it has over the past decade. China will also no longer provide the enormous support it has given so far to the international commodity market or to the export markets of its Asian economic partners.

Let China sleep, Napoleon would have said, because when she wakes up, the world will tremble. If he were alive today, Napoleon could warn that when the Chinese economy slows, the world economy will stutter.

DesmondLachmanis is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was previously Deputy Director of the Policy Development and Review Department of the International Monetary Fund and Chief Emerging Market Economics Strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.