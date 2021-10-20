Eric Trump denounces Joe Biden for spending time away from the White House





Eric Trump criticized President Joe Biden for spending time away from the White House during a time of national crisis.

Former President Donald Trump’s son made the comments during a discussion of the current supply chain crisis on Fox News Hannity on Monday evening.

Eric Trump criticized Biden for visiting his home in Wilmington, Delaware, during the withdrawal from Afghanistan and accused other members of his cabinet of having fled Washington, DC, at critical times instead of ” put to work “to solve problems.

“The other thing that really bothers me, Sean, about this situation is, where is everyone during this crisis?” he asked host Sean Hannity. “Every crisis Biden has and every day there is another, whether it’s Afghanistan or the border, okay, the leaders are leaving.”

He went on to claim that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was “nowhere to be found” and accused Vice President Kamala Harris of avoiding going to the US-Mexico border after thousands of mostly Haitian migrants arrived. at a camp in Del Rio, Texas.

“So Pete Buttigieg during this whole crisis is nowhere to be found,” Eric Trump said. “He’s on paternity leave, isn’t he, but you then add Kamala Harris when you have this massive border crisis and where is she going? She’s not going anywhere near the border in fact she is going to South America not to solve this problem and she goes abroad to Asia not to work on this problem.

“When Afghanistan falls, guess what? You have President Biden who’s in Delaware and not fixing this problem. Why does every person in Biden’s cabinet run away and run away whenever there’s a problem? instead of ducking your head and getting down to business and solving this damn problem? “

A brief clip that featured Trump’s comment on Biden went viral after it was posted to Twitter by reporter Aaron Rupar.

“Eric Trump criticizes Joe Biden for spending time at his personal property instead of the White House,” Rupar wrote. “Irony is more dead than dead.”

(LR) Eric Trump and Lara Trump depart Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport for the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Others also pointed to the hypocrisy of the commentary, pointing to the frequent visits Donald Trump made to Trump-branded properties and golf courses during his presidency.

“Maybe Eric will accuse Biden of nepotism while he’s at it,” one user joked.

Another joked, “Imagine what the Trumps would say if Biden got caught on a golf course!”

According to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Donald Trump made approximately 550 visits to Trump-branded properties and at least 328 visits to his golf clubs during his tenure, although he told the reporters during his candidacy that he “would rarely leave the White House” as president.

The White House and the Trump Organization have been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/eric-trump-calls-out-joe-biden-spending-time-away-white-house-1640234 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos