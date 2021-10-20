Rishi Sunak to WAR with Boris Johnson as Tories split on $ 1 trillion plan | Politics | New





The Prime Minister unveiled his new plan on Tuesday, with a desire to see Britain go green by 2050. The Treasury had warned the prime minister, saying the plan would mean taxes and costs to consumers could rise to cover the price of the plan.

In a stern warning, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the shift to a green society would have “significant tax consequences” for the UK. As the war of words continues, the government has been urged to consider “broader long-term pressures on public finances” that could make things even more difficult economically. In a document released by the Treasury, they said: “There will be demands on public spending, but the biggest impact comes from the erosion of tax revenues from fossil fuel-related activities. “Temporary revenues from the broadening of carbon pricing are unlikely to be enough to offset the structural decline in tax revenues, but will be important to support the transition and can help manage any demand for public spending to support the transition.

“If there is to be additional public spending, the government may need to consider modifying existing taxes and new revenue streams throughout the transition to achieve net zero in a sustainable and consistent manner with government budgetary principles. “ The Treasury also appeared to take a hit at Mr Johnson’s spending as prime minister. They said: “Seeking to pass the costs on to future taxpayers through borrowing would deviate from the polluter pays principle, be inconsistent with intergenerational fairness and fiscal sustainability, and may dull the costs. incentives. “It could also increase the economic cost of the transition. “ READ MORE: Police blocked priest from giving Sir David the last rites

Mr Johnson has also written about the plans he has to ensure that progress towards a greener Britain is as seamless as possible. He wrote: “For years, going green was inextricably linked with the feeling that we have to sacrifice the things we love.

“But this strategy shows how we can rebuild more environmentally without even a hairshirt in sight. “In 2050, we will still drive cars, fly planes and heat our homes, but our cars will glide silently through our cities, our planes will be zero emissions, allowing us to fly guilt-free, and our homes will be heated. by reliable and inexpensive energy drawn from the winds of the North Sea.

