Bulgarian elections marked by radicalization of Turkish ethnic party – EURACTIV.com





A sanctioned Bulgarian businessman and media mogul will run in the November legislative elections on the list of the predominantly Turkish ethnic Rights and Freedoms Movement (DPS), whose leader Mustafa Karadaya is in the running for president. Experts say the two movements mark a radicalization of the party. EURACTIV Bulgaria reports. On November 14, Bulgarians will vote for both the president and a new national assembly, after the general elections in April and July failed to form a government. The new election is marked by the arrival of a new political party, continues Changer, built around Kiril Petkov, who was Minister of Economy in the first interim cabinet and is joined by his colleague in charge of finance, Assen Vassilev . President Rumen Radev has a good chance of being re-elected despite facing 23 challengers, including a turbo-folk singer. Analysts say the election demonstrates the radicalization of the DPS, as shown by the candidacy of magnate Delyan Peevski, who is subject to US sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act and was also named in the Pandora Papers. The DPS says the charges are unsupported by evidence and continue to support Peevski, who has allegedly sold most of his media empire and got rid of many of his businesses and now has a good chance of being elected . The DPS is also presenting its leader Karadaya as a presidential candidate although his support probably mirrors that of the party, around 10%. The Bulgarian constitution prohibits ethnic parties and the DPS represents the Turkish and Muslim minority in Bulgaria by expanding its representation in Parliament with a few ethnic Bulgarians. In the European Parliament, the DPS has three MEPs, sitting in the liberal Renew Europe group. At European level, the party defends pro-EU causes – Bulgaria’s accession to the euro zone, North Macedonia’s accession to the EU and the integration of minorities. But last year there have been changes. In the 30 years since the fall of communism, the DPS has kept its distance from Ankara, but it has now established warm ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “The DPS is doing three unusual things: an ethnic Turk is a candidate for the presidency, Delyan Peevski has been reinstated on the party’s electoral roll, Mustafa Karadaya surrendered to Erdogan. The three gestures go in the direction of the radicalization of the DPS ”, commented the Bulgarian pollster Andrey Raichev. According to him, support for the DPS has not eroded following the scandals and negative public opinion around Peevski. Until last year, Peevski was Bulgaria’s most influential media mogul, cited by Reporters Without Borders as the main reason for Bulgaria’s free fall in the media freedom rankings. EU liberals keep silence on rogue Bulgarian candidate The Capitals brings you the latest news from across Europe, through on-the-ground reporting by the EURACTIVs media network. You can subscribe to the newsletter here. /// SOFIA ALDE is silent on the rogue Bulgarian candidate: Delyan Peevski, perhaps the most controversial figure in Bulgarian politics, [Edited by Alice Taylor/Zoran Radosavljevic]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/elections/news/bulgarian-elections-marked-by-radicalisation-of-ethnic-turkish-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos