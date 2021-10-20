Trump sues US House committee investigating Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued the U.S. Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, claiming members made an illegal request for his White House files.

Trump, in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, claimed that the documents sought by the House of Representatives committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of certain communications from the White House.

“The Committee’s demands are unprecedented in scale and scope and are not tied to any legitimate legislative objective,” Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall wrote in the lawsuit.

Committee members Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, and Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said in a written statement issued in response to Trump’s trial that the former president was seeking to “delay and obstruct” their investigation.

“It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to elicit answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election,” Cheney and Thompson said in the statement.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress on January 6 in a failed attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory. More than 600 people face criminal charges arising from the event.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House for inciting an attack on Capitol Hill in a fiery speech at a rally earlier today. He was acquitted by the Senate.

U.S. Representatives Elaine Luria (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speak to the press after the House Select Hearing of the Committee of Inquiry into the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, July 27, 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

Read more

Biden earlier this month authorized the National Archives to turn over a first batch of documents requested by the select committee. The Archives said they will turn over the requested material next month, according to Trump’s lawsuit, which seeks an injunction ending that process.

Michael Stern, a former congressional lawyer, said Trump’s strategy may be to use litigation to block the work of the select committee.

“If he’s willing to pay for the lawyers, Trump could delay production of the records for a while,” Stern said.

The Jan. 6 committee also issued subpoenas requiring testimony from Trump’s advisers, including political strategist Steve Bannon.

Bannon declined to testify until Trump’s assertion of executive privilege was resolved in court or through negotiations with the committee.

The committee said last week it would formally ask the US Department of Justice to lay criminal charges against Bannon because of his denial of the subpoena.

The committee subpoenaed other officials, including former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Department of Justice official. the Kash Patel Defense.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-sues-us-house-panel-investigating-jan-6-attack-court-document-2021-10-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos