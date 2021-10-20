Two years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf, KSP asks the government to close the stages of the land mafia





Merdeka.com – The Presidential Staff Office released the 2021 performance achievements in the context of the second anniversary of Joko Widod’s administration –Ma’ruf Amin which falls on October 20, 2021. In the report, it is explained that the government has shut down the land mafia. “The ground mafia must stop,” reads the image-dominated report released by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Tuesday 10/20. The report describes President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered the National Police to eradicate the land mafia in the name of justice and peace in the living space of the people. The reform guard has been accelerated and changed. “Central and local governments and CSOs coordinate conflict mitigation,” the report explains. From this coordination, it was revealed that decades of cases were resolved in three or four meetings. The report claims that many land cases have been settled. “On September 24, 2021, Agrarian Day, 124,120 land certificates resulting from the redistribution of land objects for agrarian reform (TORA) were delivered. The beneficiaries were 90,802 families in 26 provinces,” the report said. Here are the government’s results in shutting down the land mafia: Total land reform achievements Land reform in August 2021: – Legalization of assets: 6.54 million Ha

– Land redistribution: 1.2 million ha Total achievements of social forestry in August 2021:

– Access to forest management: 4.72 million Ha access to forest management

– Family: 1.026 million Completion of the agrarian reform certificate in 2021:

-Redistribution of 165,654 certificates

-Result of conflict resolution 6,312 certificates [rnd]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/dua-tahun-jokowi-maruf-ksp-klaim-pemerintah-tutup-langkah-mafia-tanah.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos