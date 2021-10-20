Trump takes legal action to prevent publication of documents related to Capitol riotExBulletin





STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

Donald Trump is going to court to try to block the release of information about his last days as President of the United States. A committee has assigned several files that the ex-president doesn’t want them to see. This House committee asks what Trump was doing and saying when a crowd tried to block the certification ceremony for Trump’s defeat in the January 6 presidential election. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas follows the story. Ryan, hello.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: What does the trial of the ex-president say?

LUCAS: Well, that calls into question the efforts of the Jan.6 select committee to get White House records from Trump – things like White House communications, schedules, schedules. Lawmakers on the panel say they need these documents to understand what Trump was doing in the days leading up to Jan.6, and then on the same day. The committee requested presidential files, which are held by the National Archives, as well as documents from the Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon and other executive agencies. Now the lawsuit alleges that the House committee’s request is too broad. He says its reach is almost limitless. He says that this is a “vexatious and illegal fishing expedition” and that the committee has no legitimate legislative objective for these documents and therefore there is no entitlement. The lawsuit also indicates that much of the information in question here is covered by some form of privilege, whether it is attorney-client privilege or, in many cases, executive privilege.

INSKEEP: You just touched on a few legal terms – a legitimate legislative goal. That would be the motivation, the legitimate motivation, for a House committee to subpoena documents. But then you talked about executive privilege, which has been talked about over and over again over the years. What is that?

LUCAS: Well, in short, it’s the idea that the president can keep private certain documents, discussions, deliberations with senior advisers on official functions. It’s something that the Presidents of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party have invoked over the years, and the president’s office has an institutional interest in protecting it.

INSKEEP: Yes, and the presidents of both parties, as you say, insisted on that. Anyone in the White House at the time normally has a very strong view of their entitlement to executive privilege and an assertion of executive privilege, but in this case, the current president does not insist on it.

LUCAS: That’s right. That’s right. The White House says Trump abused his office, tried to reverse the peaceful transfer of power, and such actions should not be protected by executive privilege. Biden’s White House did something similar earlier this month when it announced that Biden would waive executive privilege over certain Trump files these House investigators had requested. He said the House inquiry is unique; it’s extraordinary. Basically, this is a case where the country would benefit from disclosure. Now, in this trial, Trump’s lawyers strongly disagree. They are blaming the Biden administration for this decision. The lawsuit says the waiver of privilege is, in quotes, “short-sighted,” and it says Biden’s decision is only a political maneuver to maintain the support of his supporters, and he says that the Biden administration is not based on any discernible legal principle. . Now, for its part, the House committee is unsurprisingly in disagreement. He says executive privilege is not absolute, and he says Trump’s trial is nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct the committee’s investigation.

INSKEEP: We’re chatting with Ryan Lucas from NPR about this House committee. This is, of course, a Democratic majority on the committee because Democrats have a majority in the House. There are also a few Republicans on the committee, although many Republicans refused to have anything to do with it. And this committee is also seeking evidence from former Trump advisers, including one who also claims executive privilege – Steve Bannon. How does the trial relate to Bannon’s efforts to avoid testifying?

LUCAS: Well, Bannon was one of the first people summoned by the committee. Bannon, of course, left the administration long before January 6, but he has kept in touch with Trump. And the panel says it is interested in the conversations Bannon had with Trump in the weeks leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill and a meeting with Trump’s allies the night before. Bannon refused to comply with the committee’s summons. In doing so, as you noted, he cited executive privilege, which Trump encouraged. Bannon did not show up for a scheduled deposition last week, and so tonight the select committee plans to vote to send Bannon back to the Justice Department for a criminal contempt investigation.

INSKEEP: Suppose they do this – what happens next?

LUCAS: That’s fine – well, the Department of Justice has to decide whether or not to prosecute. And this is something that often, in these kinds of cases, it does not work.

INSKEEP: Ryan, thank you very much.

LUCAS: Thanks.

INSKEEP: That’s NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

