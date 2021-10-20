Pakistan will need to follow the rule of law and meritocracy to become an ideal welfare state: PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity and meritocracy set by the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to become an ideal Islamic welfare state.

Addressing the closing session of the two-day Rematul-lil-Aalameen National Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister said that we will have to follow the principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) if we are to become a great nation.

“The dream of true democracy and prosperity cannot be realized without respect for the rule of law and without subjecting the powerful to the law,” he said.

The prime minister said Islam gives rights to people from all walks of life, including women, slaves and the elderly. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is our role model and that we can be successful by following his Sunnah. The prime minister said that Islam has also emphasized the importance of education for all, including men and women.

Emphasizing the main characteristics of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, the Prime Minister said that it will include an international cell to give a calculated response to any act of Islamophobia in the Western world.

He said that the authority will be chaired by an Islamic scholar, and its aim will be to guide young people on the path of the Last Prophet (pbuh). He said that Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships will be awarded to young people on merit. “Our goal is to educate young people in such a way that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) becomes the only role model for them.”

Prime Minister Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Khan said the government was taking steps to make Pakistan a welfare state, adding that an Ehsas-led program would be launched next month to provide targeted subsidies on basic commodities to marginalized communities. He said that under the Kamyab program, interest-free loans will also be given to people in urban and rural areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the first session of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Conference, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need to promote unity in light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ordinance promulgated to create the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority

He said that the last Prophet preached not to sow discord and that the revolution that arose from Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW) changed the world. He said that the life of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for us and provides guidance on all aspects of life.

He added that Pakistan had successfully tackled the Covid-19 pandemic by drawing inspiration from the Hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was the greatest leader who always emphasized the rule of law in society.

The president noted that educational institutions, mosques, media and families have an important role in the good formation of the nation. He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) united humans for the oneness of Allah Almighty and it is his character that made the worst enemies as benefactors of each other.

Alvi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established such a welfare state where the rich and the poor enjoyed equal rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40127756/pakistan-will-have-to-follow-rule-of-law-meritocracy-to-become-ideal-welfare-state-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos