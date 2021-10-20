Republican candidates can ignore Trump – but he won’t leave





“It’s because of things like that,” GOP Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, who faced his own tough races in the suburbs of Omaha, told CNN of the kind of rhetoric that drove suburban voters to flee the GOP under Trump.

Youngkin kept the race too close for the comfort of former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe. And his approach to Trump has the potential to shock Democrats in a state that President Joe Biden won by 10 points just a year ago – and provide a model for his party to woo suburban voters that Trump has. hunted.

“It’s not a campaign anymore, it’s a movement. It’s a movement led by parents from all over Virginia, all over America… we are at a crossroads,” Youngkin said during an enthusiastic rally in a suburb outside of Washington, DC, where he must cut deep into the Democratic vote.

He focused squarely on education and lowering taxes and avoided criticizing Trump while making coded statements that appeal to his constituents – such as mentioning “electoral integrity.” On Tuesday night, Youngkin didn’t mention the dominant figure in his party at all – no doubt frustrating McAuliffe, whose main strategy has been to paint the two men as clones.

But any Republican hoping to borrow Youngkin’s plan in next year’s midterm election is likely to be out of luck. Because as America knows now, the ex-president will not tolerate being ignored.

“It lacked class”

Trump’s tacky attack on the former secretary of state stood out amid an avalanche of tributes from both sides of the aisle. But it was reminiscent of Trump’s vicious attacks on late Vietnam War hero Senator John McCain, and reminded of his extreme, obsessive, and joking antics that alienated voters and suburban women when Republicans lost the House in 2018, then the Senate and the presidency in 2020.

“It was a classic RINO, if not that, always being the first to attack other Republicans,” Trump wrote in a statement about Powell.

The Trump explosion underscored how, at any point, any Republican campaign can find itself overshadowed by the ex-president, who was back in the spotlight on Tuesday. And the problem is likely to be much worse in the 2022 midterm election, which Trump is using to kick off his next presidential campaign and wants to turn into a one-topic event based on his bogus claims that the race of 2020 has been stolen. This could be successful in the ruby ​​red light districts where Trump remains very popular. But it could be disastrous for Republicans wooing more moderate voters in the suburbs in Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania and House seats across the country, which could make the leader of the minority Kevin McCarthy of California the next speaker.

“The man just died two days ago,” Bacon said of Powell. “It lacked class and it was without grace to do it,” added the retired Air Force brigadier general, who represents a district won by Biden, of Trump’s critical statement.

Trump’s behavior, particularly his obsession with his electoral lies, was also on the mind of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is considering control of the House after mid-term.

“Well, I think we need to talk about the future and not the past,” the Kentucky Republican said Tuesday when asked if he was concerned about Republicans like Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley , do not kiss the ex-president despite his role. by inciting the insurrection of the Capitol on January 6.

“I think the American people are focused on this administration, which it is doing at home, and I hope the election of 22 will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions on what may have happened in 2020, ”said McConnell.

McAuliffe plays his Trump card

McAuliffe might have expected a much easier run in this election, given that Democrats have turned the Commonwealth into a blue stronghold since President Barack Obama’s breakthrough in 2008.

He leads the strategy opposite to his rival. While Youngkin rarely mentions Trump, McAuliffe can’t help but talk about him – especially on the days, more often than not, when he dominates the news. McAuliffe hopes Virginians are so scared of Trump’s refusal to leave the premises that they won’t trust Youngkin.

In an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Tuesday, the Democrat mentioned Trump and his opponent in the same breath on several occasions. “Donald Trump has backed Youngkin six times. Youngkin said the reason he was running was so much because of Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said. The former governor later told CNN: “They’re running together… Donald Trump wants to use this election to get him off the rug and get him ready for 2024.”

His comment revealed the main battle ahead of the midterm election year. Democrats are desperate for the specter of Trump to bring suburban voters back into their arms and avoid the kind of first-term catastrophe that often plagues new presidents in Congressional elections.

Republicans are betting that without Trump on the ballot, despite his ubiquity, they can turn red from purple seats – relentlessly targeting issues like education and taxes pushed by Youngkin as economic and national recovery from a surge summer of Covid-19 dampens national morale.

McAuliffe found himself caught in a hollow of Democratic enthusiasm that his party said could be replicated on the national stage next year. Despite signs of progress on Tuesday after intense talks between Biden and conflicting progressive and moderate lawmakers, Democrats have left the impression for weeks that they did not know how to use their narrow terms in Congress with the president’s agenda. to the point of death.

In another possible foreshadowing of next year’s fight, Youngkin captures the fact that Democrats – in Virginia, as in Washington – have a monopoly on power and can therefore be held responsible for the frustrations imposed by the pandemic.

A recent Fox News poll pushed McAuliffe up from 51% to 46% among likely voters, but turnout is likely to be crucial – and nearly half a million Virginians have already voted.

Youngkin pledges to increase school budgets

Youngkin executes a double-play strategy, seeking to exploit parental frustration with what he calls “unquantifiable” lost learning. He hopes to get in touch with Trump loyalists worried about the mask and vaccine warrants and how history is taught in the classroom, as conservative news channels vibrate with stories about the “critical theory of race ”and parental choice.

But Youngkin is also seeking an audience with moderate suburban voters who fill the affluent suburbs around Washington who recoil from Trumpist rhetoric but have not been immune to chaos and public school closures.

“We will have the biggest education budget in Virginia history. We will increase teacher salaries and rebuild our crumbling schools,” he said Tuesday. His vow to lift the “burden of low expectations” mirrors the “soft bigotry of low expectations” slogan of another Conservative gubernatorial candidate who has emphasized education at the top of politics – George W. Bush.

He centers his closing argument on a comment from McAuliffe in one of their debates when the Democrat said: “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should be teaching.” The former governor of Virginia was actually talking about a bill he vetoed during his first term as governor that would have allowed parents to remove children from the study of sexually-relevant literature. . But, even taken out of context, it’s a gift for Youngkin and one of those throwaway lines that could doom a campaign.

Youngkin on Tuesday pledged action following parents’ outrage over two recent alleged assaults at public schools in Loudoun County, state. He praised the “righteous anger” among the parents. It was introduced by Brandon Michon, a father from Virginia who caused a nationwide sensation in January by standing up at a school board meeting and calling officials a “bunch of cowards” for not reopening. the classes. And his loudest cheers came when, in one of those coded nods to Trump supporters, he’s due to show up in droves, Youngkin said, “Be clear, I’m going to ban critical theory from the race in our schools. “

Critical Race Theory recognizes that systemic racism is a part of American society, but has become politicized by conservatives who label it as a Marxist philosophy that teaches that America is a wicked and racist nation.

Youngkin’s rise is always difficult. The fire station where he spoke, then went to rally a bustling crowd, is in a county Biden won by 42 points last year. Yet if he can make inroads into the Democratic vote here, of all places, almost nowhere will be safe for Democrats next year.

Melanie Zanona, Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

