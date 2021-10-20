Politics
Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s two-year report is government’s accomplishment to overcome Covid-19
Merdeka.com – The Office of Presidential Personnel released a report on President Joko Widodo’s two-year administration during his second term. The 2021 performance report book Indonesia Resilient Indonesia Grows 2021 contains various achievements of Joko Widodo’s government –Ma’ruf Amin last year, in particular in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.
“From the top of the line of command, the president Jokowi as commander-in-chief leading the long battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, ”the report said on Wednesday (10/20).
In the report, Jokowi explained that he has always emphasized the importance of field leadership, strategic policies, team building and the urgency of fieldwork. The start of the pandemic was the former governor of DKI Jakarta The minister ordered the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Wuhan in early 2020 until preparations for the endemic at the end of 2021.
Not only that, the report also explained that Jokowi went straight to check the movement of vaccines, availability of drugs, treatment rooms, oxygen, distribution of essentials and all priorities in one order.
“We need coherence in the objectives and the political orientations. But the strategy and the management must be dynamic according to the challenges. The consolidation of the organs of the central and regional government is necessary”, indicates the report.
The report describes the policies issued by the government to deal with the pandemic. From March 2, 2020, the first cases appeared in the country and decided to implement Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).
After the matter started to escalate, community activities were relaxed so that on October 12, 2020, the government issued a Large Scale Social Restriction (PSBB) regulation. But cases in the country started to increase in late 2020, the government also tightened the rules by implementing the Community Activity Restriction Enforcement (PPKM) policy.
Then on March 9, 2021, the government again took another policy related to community restrictions to reduce the number of Covid-19, namely the micro PPKM. The steps are the same as in India. Control is carried out at village level up to RT / RW.
Even though it has been controlled with micro PPKM, the cases continue to increase. The government also tightened its belt on July 3, 2021, including by imposing an emergency PPKM. However, the case did not move forward, the government took another policy, namely the PPKM level, which is to see which areas have sloping cases of Covid-19.
Not just the implementation of the policies described in the report. KSP also wrote about the government’s accomplishments in the Delta attack which filled hospitals, drugs were scarce and oxygen was running out. That is why the government is looking for a solution. It is forbidden for hoarders to make a profit. The highest retail price (HET) for drugs is set and regulations are enforced.
Not only that, for the sake of the oxygen stocks, the government turned on the tap to import concentrators and received help from friendly countries. At home, the industrial conversion of oxygen to
medical oxygen is applied.
Then, regarding vaccines, the government said that KSP has also obtained vaccines in various ways.As of October 4, 2021, the supply of vaccines which have been guaranteed by the government, namely for the Sinovac vaccine, the government obtained 219,676,280 doses, 28,190,720 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 8,450 doses of Sinopharm vaccine. 000 doses, 8000 160 doses of Moderna vaccine and 15,710,760 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Not only that, the government also recorded the results of testing, tracing and treatment (3T) carried out by the government. From July 2021 to October 2021, KSP noted that the number of people tested for Covid-19 continued to increase. From 21.9 million in July, it rose to 41.6 million in October. [eko]
