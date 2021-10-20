Tarin appointed assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of finance





ISLAMABAD:

The government appointed Shaukat Tarin on Monday as advisor to the prime minister for finance, which would also now require the reconstitution of four committees, including three ministerial bodies, in addition to adding another layer in the decision-making process of the finance ministry.

Tarin was notified as a finance and income adviser after Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to deliver on his promise to have him elected as a senator before his six-month ad hoc constitutional ministerial term expired.

The President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, was pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin as the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Finance and Revenue, with the status of Federal Minister, according to a notification from the Cabinet division.

However, Siskin’s status as Federal Minister will be symbolic, as he cannot exercise the powers of a Minister due to a judgment rendered by the High Court in Islamabad. In December last year, the court ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants to the prime minister could not exercise executive or administrative powers in the functioning of government and that only elected representatives chosen by the people had the power. privilege of directing the affairs of ministries.

After Tarin’s notification as an advisor, the four committees became beheaded. Sources said the government is in the process of reconstituting the Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) – the most important ministerial body, the Cabinet Committee on Public Enterprises, the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and the Committee. Executive of the National Economic Council.

Two separate summaries are offered by the Cabinet Division. One summary will be intended to appoint the chairmen of these committees and the second to put additional burden on the portfolio of the finance and revenue minister, the sources said. However, it will be up to the Prime Minister to keep the portfolio of the Minister of Finance or to appoint a member of the cabinet, as Minister of Finance.

The sources said the routine work of the finance ministry would also be affected due to an August 2016 judgment by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. The tax laws have also clearly defined the roles of cabinet and the federal government. On matters where the authority of a decision rests with the Minister of Finance, these summaries should be sent either to the Prime Minister or to any minister designated as Minister of Finance.

Tarin was appointed unelected finance minister on April 17 and his constitutional term ended over the weekend.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tarin would be elected senator from the Ishaq Dar headquarters in Punjab, which will be vacant on October 13. The government was unable to secure the siege of Dar despite an attempt and the promulgation of a presidential ordinance.

Fawad was not available for comment.

The sources said that now the government is planning to elect Tarin of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Before Tarin’s election was announced in the Punjab, the government had planned to have him elected to the KP but could not find him a seat.

The sources said that Tarin’s vote is recorded in Punjab and if the battle takes place in the KP, he may have to change his address on the computerized national ID card, find temporary residence there and also get the bills. electricity from the residence.

Ambiguity persists over Pakistan’s future finance minister amid the failed Pakistan-IMF talks October 4-15 for the sixth review of Pakistan’s economy. According to the revised timetable, the Sixth Review talks were to be concluded by June this year for the release of the $ 1 billion loan tranche, according to IMF documents.

The IMF report showed that the seventh review was due to start from September 3, 2021, but the government is not even able to complete the sixth review so far.

On Sunday, the Finance Division said negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF were progressing positively in Washington. He said no timetable had been set at any time for the talks to be concluded.

However, the IMF mission team that arrived in Doha before the Sixth Review talks began are back in Washington, sources told the Express Tribune.

IMF resident representative Teresa Daban did not respond directly to the question about the IMF team’s return to Washington, but said the two sides “remain committed”. Due to the time difference, the IMF team was stationed in Doha for the smooth running of the talks on the program.

