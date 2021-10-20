With a Democratic administration in place, could the federal government’s study on mining in northern Minnesota finally be released?





The fate of Twin Metals Minnesotas plans to mine copper and nickel from sulphide ores in northern Minnesota, just five miles from the edge of the federally protected Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) a increased and decreased with recent US presidential administrations.

In 2016, the last year of Barack Obama’s administration, the US Forest Service launched a study which, according to its findings, could have led to a 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining in the Rainy watershed. River in the Superior National Forest. very close to the BWCA. The moratorium would have effectively ended the Twin Metals project for a mine in northern Minnesota.

The study was praised by environmentalists but opposed by Republicans (and some Democrats) who wanted to promote the mining industry in northern Minnesota. Shortly after former President Donald Trump took office and just four months before the planned end of studies, the study was abruptly halted.

Today, nearly four years after the studies were canceled and with a new Democratic administration in place, his findings have still not been released.

The article continues after the advertisement

Study canceled

In December 2016, in the last days of the Obama administration, the federal government did not renew the mining leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of the Chilean firm Antofagasta. The administration also proposed a mineral withdrawal and a 20-year ban on any new mining in the boundary waters watershed.

Around the same time, the US Forest Service launched a two-year study to determine whether or not mining should be allowed in the 234,000 acres of upper national forest in the Rainy River watershed.

The study continued after former President Donald Trump took office, and in May 2017 McCollum interviewed former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and former Home Secretary Ryan Zinke on the status of the study at a hearing on domestic credits, where the two men promised it would be completed.

But 20 months after the 24-month study began, the Trump administration abruptly canceled it and renewed the mining leases of Twin Metals.

Representative Betty McCollum at a Subcommittee hearing on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies on February 11, 2020.

Just before the study’s cancellation, in June 2018, Trump hosted a rally in Duluth and a roundtable with elected officials and unionized workers at the port of Duluth Superior. At both events, Trump spoke about how Minnesota’s mining industry has benefited from its policies. At the rally, Trump praised copper-nickel mining in the Upper National Forest. Trump has also continually praised Representative Pete Stauber, who at the time was running for the seat of the Eighth District. (Stauber was elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.)

Weeks later, former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, appointed by the Trump administration, announced that the Forest Service would cancel its request to withdraw ore and abruptly end the study and development process. an environmental assessment.

The New York Times reported emails and calendars in 2019 that showed that from the early days of Trump’s presidency, the administration worked at a high level to override concerns that Twin Metals could do harm. to the boundary waters. The documents showed that officials from Antofagasta, the parent company of the mines, discussed the project with senior administration officials, including the White House’s senior energy adviser.

Just before Trump took office, billionaire Andrnico Luksic, a member of the family that controls Antofagasta, bought a $ 5.5 million house in Washington. He then rented the house to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ivanka is Donald Trump’s daughter and was one of the former president’s main advisers. Kushner, Ivanka’s husband, oversaw a broad portfolio of tasks within the administration, including overseeing the US-Mexico border wall, ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and resolving the opioid crisis. When Luksic bought the house, Twin Metals was suing the federal government for mining leases.

Save the Boundary Waters, an activist group in Minnesota opposed to copper mining near Boundary Waters, called the rental situation deeply troubling.

The article continues after the advertisement

The future of Twin Metals

Even after the study was canceled, environmentalists and McCollum pressured the Trump administration to maintain the withdrawal of mining leases.

McCollum has also repeatedly called for publication of the study’s results, to no avail. It wasn’t until after a 2019 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit by The Wilderness Society, an environmental nonprofit, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture released 61 pages of the study: a cover page as well as 60 pages which have been completely blacked out with redactions. .

In February of this year, McCollum wrote a letter asking the Biden administration to reconsider the issue of the study. USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack confirmed in April that a review of the actions of the Trump administration was underway. But it’s unclear whether the Biden administration will release the study in its current form or complete it, or what other actions it will take regarding sulphide ore mining in northern Minnesota.

Over the back and forth between administrations, Twin Metals has continued to develop and offer its underground mine project. It submitted its official mining plan to state and federal regulators in late 2019 and is currently going through the multi-year environmental review process.

Some Republicans in Minnesota are strongly in favor of the mine, saying it would create hundreds of jobs in the industry on the Iron Chain, which is historically favorable to mines. Stauber called McCollum’s opposition to the mining project an attack on working families in northeast Minnesota, and sent a letter to Home Secretary Deb Haaland on Monday supporting the Twin Metals project.

Ultimately, the Home Secretary has the power under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act to close public lands to new mining projects or leases.

Sources familiar with the Twin Metals timeline say they expect a possible announcement from the Biden administration soon. The administration has requested extensions on several pending lawsuits so that the government can define its position on the matter. But the latest 60-day extension ends this week.

The article continues after the advertisement

Correction: The caption on the photo of Representative Betty McCollum speaking has been updated to include the name and date of the hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minnpost.com/national/2021/10/with-a-democratic-administration-in-place-could-the-federal-governments-study-of-mining-in-northern-minnesota-finally-be-released/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos