PM Modi to interact with global oil and gas business leaders | Latest India News





Experts from multinational corporations (MNCs) and leading organizations will participate in the sixth annual interaction between PM Narendra Modi and world leaders in the oil and gas industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief executives (CEOs) and experts from the global oil and gas sector on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss key issues and potential opportunities in the sector, the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday in a statement. The general theme of the upcoming interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability. The interaction will focus on areas such as encouraging exploration and production in India’s hydrocarbon sector, energy independence, gas-based economy, emission reduction through solutions clean and energy efficient, green hydrogen economy, improved biofuel and waste production for wealth creation, PMO press note said. The meeting comes amid rising fuel prices to record highs in India, in part due to rising crude oil prices internationally, as New Delhi looks for ways to reduce its steep reliance on crude oil imports, which currently accounts for 85% of its total fuel basket. . Also read: India takes a step forward in realizing the dream of E20 fuel CEOs and experts from large multinational corporations (MNCs) and international organizations will participate via video conference in the event, the sixth annual interaction of its kind between the Prime Minister and world leaders in the oil and gas industry, which began in 2016. The deliberations are focused on key issues in the sector and exploring potential areas for collaboration and investment with India, according to the official statement. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep S Puri will also attend. Close story

