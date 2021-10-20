Russian cyber attacks pose greater risk to governments and other information from our annual report

Now I say that. I never felt that about the big oil companies or the banks or other big multinationals. And the reason is that they all exist in real physical space. And therefore, they are regulated in physical space or sometimes not regulated effectively. But it is nevertheless within sovereign governmental entities and their territories that they exist.

Tech companies actually have sovereignty over their digital space. They don’t just determine what the rules will be. But they’re actually creating it from scratch. These are the architects. They drive the algorithms. They own the data. They decide what to do with it. I mean, everything in this space is the mandate of the tech companies themselves. And it’s the kind of power in the digital space that increasingly resembles a world parallel to the physical space where governments are in charge.

And so we see some interesting things coming out of it. First of all, I first became aware of it after January 6th. By far the biggest event that had happened in terms of domestic political stability, the instability of my life by a national actor. And the answer did not come from Congress, did not come from the executive, did not come from the judiciary. They did not all act.

The responses came from tech companies that decided to take down the Talking platform, Amazon and Apple, as well as the current President of the United States through Facebook and Twitter. And to the extent that people were eventually arrested and then tried, this is due to the information they posted on social media platforms. Now these companies, I mean, no one voted for their rules. They capriciously decide what they do or don’t want to do in response.

I’m not saying they didn’t make responsible decisions. This is a whole different point. But the point was, they were exercising sovereignty. It wasn’t just true about January 6th. It was true, the biggest attacks against the United States and its allies last year was the SolarWinds attack. And the US government and Europeans weren’t even aware of the attacks when they happened. Microsoft discovered them. And they are the ones who, along with other private sector companies, figured out how to fight back.

In other words, whether you are talking about economics, politics, or national security, as all of these areas increasingly evolve into a mix of virtual world and physical space, and tech companies dominate the world. virtual space, they are increasingly exercising their sovereignty. And so if we are to understand what the world will be like in 10 to 20 years and the global balance of power, we have to understand what drives these tech companies. What kind of actors are they? What do they want? Where are they heading? And then see which of these models are likely to play out what the balance of power looks like, including them as geopolitical actors.

Now two more things I want to say aside from “read the article” so you can see what I have to say about it all. The first is, as far as we have to think about how these companies work. Well, with governments, we question whether or not these are democracies or authoritarian regimes. And of course, no one is the perfect democracy. No one is really a perfect authoritarian regime. But you exist on a spectrum. Some countries are much more authoritarian, North Korea on the one hand, China and Russia on the other. Some countries are much more democratic, Germany, Canada on one side, the United States on the other, but in decline, countries like Hungary and Turkey, not so much.

OK. In the technological space, there is no technological typology. We do not have it. All we think about is “Well they wanna make some money.” But in fact, if you think about the relationship of these companies with the state, they have very different models. In fact, I would say they have three. One is the globalist model, a kind of outgrowth of their historical libertarianism, which consists in not getting involved. Don’t fix me. We want to have strong lobbying that allows us to capture public sector regulations. We want to be dominant in the space, to be able to write the rules that the government will use to regulate us and achieve, maintain monopoly status in the spaces in which we exist. I would say that Apple is much closer to this kind of model, Tencent, for example, in China.

And there are also national champions. And the national champions are the technological equivalents of Lockheed in the 20th century, but for the 21st century. And these are companies that really want to align with governments, see governments as very important partners. And they don’t try to invest so much in a global world, but rather understand that there is going to be a much more fragmented world. I would say Microsoft is more in that direction, Amazon to a certain extent, Google a little bit. And they balance the two more. And in the case of China, a company like Huawei would certainly be in that environment.

And then finally you have tech utopians, people who believe behind the wheel of their businesses, that the government will literally disappear. They will not be relevant in their space. I think Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin would definitely be in that space where he thinks the future of currency will be crypto and not sovereign currencies plus fiat currencies. So the government will simply not matter in the digital space. It will be crypto. And part of what Elon Musk is trying to do with space is in this orbit. Some of what Mark Zuckerberg talks about in the Metaverse would look like this. China used to have someone like that in terms of Jack Ma, but they don’t anymore because they sure don’t want that model to exist in China.

The big question that remains then is where do we go from here? Who will win ? And it is too early to tell. But it’s really interesting to play three quick thoughts. One to the extent that globalists win, which means governments don’t continue to do a lousy job of regulating space. They don’t align with business. Businesses prefer to keep grabbing regulatory space, which implies that we don’t have a technological cold war between the United States and China. Global models of technology continue to operate more efficiently over time. And that means that Europe is actually much more important because it is probably as far as anyone makes effective traffic rules. They will be better in this area, more thoughtful than the Americans or the Chinese.

If the national champion model wins, then it is the Chinese who continue to focus on squeezing the private sector. Everyone needs to align with the government. Americans are doing it more and more. It becomes a technological cold war. And there is very little space for Europe. In fact, everyone has to align with one or the other.

And then finally, you have the techno utopians. And it is difficult for that to play what happens to the world if the techno utopians win. Because it depends in part on whether they earn what? Do they win at the currency? In this case, central banks start to matter much less. And the United States appears to be in decline. Why? Because you no longer have the world’s reserve currency as the US dollar.

What if the Metaverse becomes a space completely ungoverned by the United States and other governments? Well, that means governments will have to do a lot less. Federal power will erode. And the social contract will be driven either by these companies in these spaces, or not at all, much more inequalities in this kind of environment. Anyway, a lot to think about here, a piece I’ve been reflecting on for a long time now. Hope you find it useful and we’ll talk about it again soon. Be wise.