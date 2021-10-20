Trump ally and former reporter who says 2020 election was stolen appears as top favorite in Arizona GOP gubernatorial contest





Former President Donald Trumps, Arizona’s favorite gubernatorial candidate, is ahead of the polls and once wrongly said the 2020 election was stolen.

Longtime local presenter Kari Lake received Trump’s endorsement during the 2022 gubernatorial race last month.

She’s strong against crime, will protect our border, the Second Amendment, the military and vets, and fight to restore electoral integrity (past and future!), Trump said in a statement. She is against the blockages of Covid, Cancel Culture, and will end the revival program in our schools.

Former Fox presenter Kari Lake at the rally to protect our election in Phoenix on July 24. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

The election is over a year away, but Lake is already drawing large crowds to its rallies. I’ve never seen hundreds of people attend a one-year event, Tyler Montague, a Republican state strategist, told the Arizona Mirror of Lakes’ speeches. And the few polls in the race so far indicate that she is one of the early favorites for the GOP nomination to replace Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who cannot stand for re-election due to term limits.

Lake described the fact that children wear masks as child abuse and said the COVID-19 vaccine is a nightmare that will never end. She also openly stated her belief that Joe Biden was not the rightful winner in the 2020 election and was a staunch supporter of the much-maligned partisan audit conducted in Maricopa County, where most Arizonans reside. This review, which was undertaken by Trump allies over objections from local Republican officials, ultimately concluded that Biden did indeed win the state last November.

Lake also garnered support from Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and one of the leading conspiracy theorists regarding the 2020 election. Lake appeared on Lindells’ podcast last month and celebrated his endorsement, writing on Twitter, Mike Lindell is one of the great patriots of our time. I am incredibly honored to have his approval. He put EVERYTHING on the line to restore our elections.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs addresses members of the State Electoral College before they vote on December 14, 2020 (Ross D. Franklin via Reuters)

Democrats have won narrow victories statewide in Arizona in the last two elections, winning two seats in the US Senate in addition to Bidens’ victory. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is considered the frontrunner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Lake, for her part, accused Hobbs of aiding in the imaginary effort to steal the election and demanded that she be locked up.

Lake also said she would not have certified the 2020 election results, as did Ducey and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since 1996, and the state has produced a number of prominent Republican politicians, such as Senators Barry Goldwater and John McCain. But in recent years, the Arizona GOP has been torn apart by infighting between its far-right and more moderate wings.

In January, the Arizona Republican Party voted to censor Ducey for implementing COVID-19 protocols. He also censored McCain’s widow Cindy and former GOP Senator Jeff Flake, both of whom backed Biden ahead of the election. Flake is now Bidens’ candidate for US Ambassador to Turkey.

Kelli Ward, a former right-wing state senator who ran unsuccessfully against McCain in the 2016 GOP primary, was elected state GOP president in 2019. A staunch ally of Trump, she has supported attempts by former presidents to overturn the 2020 election results.

Congress is adjourned, Ward tweeted as pro-Trump rioters stormed the United States Capitol on Jan.6 in an attempt to block the election’s certification. Return the elector’s choice to the legislatures.

Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem, a Republican, at a rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds in Des Moines on October 9. (Rachel Mummey / Reuters)

In addition to Lake, Trump also backed state lawmaker Mark Finchem, another campaigner of election lies who attended the Jan.6 rally on Capitol Hill for the Arizona Secretary of State. Finchem constantly pushed the idea that the election was stolen from Trump while supporting the Maricopa audit.

The 2020 Maricopa County election cannot be authorized. It needs to be decertified and set aside, Finchem said at a recent Trump rally in Iowa. He is one of at least 10 Republicans vying for the highest electoral posts in their respective states who say the 2020 contest was stolen from Trump.

Trump’s continued insistence on winning the election appears to have swayed a majority of Republicans. Poll after poll has indicated that most Republican voters don’t believe Biden was legitimately elected, while many who dispute that fantasy, such as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Who was ousted from the Republican leadership House after refuting Trump’s lies were ostracized by their own party.

Former Rep. Matt Salmon, who is running against Lake for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, called for a statewide audit of the 2020 elections last month, continuing to cast doubt on the results. After Lake’s endorsement of Trump, Salmon called it a fraud, citing his time as a reporter and a 2004 donation to John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Karrin Taylor Robson, a developer, are among the other contestants vying for the nomination to follow Ducey on the party ticket.

