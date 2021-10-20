Developing countries must have more seats on UN Security Council Lavrov – world





SOCHI, October 19. / TASS /. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America should have greater representation in the UN Security Council in order to make the policy of that body less focused on the West, the minister said on Tuesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Yes, we have to adapt the UN, the UN Security Council to the new reality, because there are not 50 states now, as was the case when the UN was created, and not 70 states, as it was. when expanding the UN Security Council from 12 to 15 members, but many more: there are now 193 UN member states. Naturally, the developing countries are quite justified in their requests to increase their representation in this important UN agency ”, he noted. According to Lavrov, Western politics is currently represented by six out of 15 Security Council members. “And when Japan is elected, it becomes the seventh vote in favor of Western policy, promoted through the UN Security Council. Of course, the West should not have more seats in this body, while African, Asian and Latin American countries certainly should, “he noted. Commenting on a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the fate of mankind should not be left to the whims of a “group” of countries that won World War II, Lavrov noted: “President Erdogan’s eloquence is well known; he expresses himself freely on various subjects. I agree with him that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council do not have the right to dictate the fate of the world, but they do not aspire to it. the powers stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations. The Charter reflects the collective will of all members of the international community, and the Five bear particular responsibility for the situation in the world – above all, to avoid a global conflict. “We have been able to do this for over 75 years, and I hope this situation will continue,” said the senior diplomat.

