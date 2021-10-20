Haider Ali: Pakistani Rohit Sharma and a brave adventurer





Growing up in Pakistan Punjabs Attock, Haider Ali, their new T20 batting prospect, dreamed of being a Nezabaz. In its corner of the woods, tent picketing, the sport which celebrates the daring of men who swing dangerously to one side of fast horses to pick up wooden stakes planted on soft ground with their long sparkling spears, carries the delightfully singing Urdu name. – Nezabazi.

A city associated with ancient battles, Attock is the spiritual home of adventurous horsemen. Pakistan’s most famous nezabaz was the local Nawab, the late Malik Ata Mohammad Khan. He was the founding member of the International Tent Picket Federation. The area’s owners, the Maliks – on Instagram Haidar Ali’s name is Malik Haidar Ali Khan and he is seen on horseback – have carried on the tradition. During the biennial post-harvest melas, the region’s elites pull out their floating white turbans, contrast their brightly colored vests with off-white Pathani suits, brush their mustaches and ride their trimmed horses.

Haider Ali is from Attock, the spiritual home of tent picketing (express photo)

YouTube takes you to the Pakistani countryside where tent picketing events have a dangal-like frenzy. Moonlit poets as announcers, seated under shamiyana. They sing the hymns of the many nezabaz who trot royally. A roar erupts as the horseman raises the spear to show the ankle. The man at the microphone talks about jazbaa (passion) and dileri (courage). Impatient peasants standing on parked trucks and tractors applaud. The young and impressionable among the crowd, mesmerized by the bravery of the riders, wonder what it’s like to be on the edge and feel the rush.

Cricket in the subcontinent is a safer substitute for these thrill seekers. The T20 leagues are the melas of the new age, but only a few, like Haider, get the chance to show off their jazbaa and dileri without precariously hanging onto horses.

Once-dreamer Nezabaz Attack, Haider, is now named the Pakistani top looter for this T20 World Cup. A top notch aggressive drummer, who isn’t all about derring-do, is a die-hard fan of a drummer across the border. In online interviews that have fan reactions broadcast live, when Haider is called Pakistan ka Rohit Sharma, he blushes. He can’t believe he’s got this far. Asked about his favorite movie or drama, Haider says he only watches cricket videos, most of the time it’s Rohit on repeat.

***

Cut to this year Pakistan Super League (PSL). Haider is on strike. It’s that tense period of play in a chase where fans keep their fingers crossed. Haider, like the nezabaz he admires, must pick up speed and rush towards the target. He’s just recently finished the Under-19 World Cup, where he scored over 50 points against India. Those in the stands know him. Half a century against neighbors at an ICC event, even at a junior tournament, guarantees recognition that turns heads in the subcontinent.

But it’s not easy. Young Pakistani drummers have historically faced a scorching spell in their early years. There are always rapids, armed with a ball over 145 km / h, to intimidate a novice hitter. In this game, that playmaker is Harris Rauf, like Haider, a member of the T20 World Cup squad. He too has a story, which is repeated periodically on several Punjabi YouTube channels. A brief summary will help to better understand the match-up, and even Haider.

Our team is on their way to the @ T20WorldCup! What is your message to them? #WeHaveWeWill # T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QpCe9Druqo

Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2021

Rauf, a boy from Rawalpindi, just an hour’s drive from Attock, is an ancient local tape-ball legend. Even then, he had an agent and a sponsor. Once on a lark, he took a four hour drive to Gujranwala for testing for the PSL Lahore Qalandars side. Pakistan’s top talent recruiter, Aaqib Javed, picked him from a crowd of 20,000 looking for speed. Rauf, the boy with dynamism, hunger and the ball at 150 km / h, will soon become the most wanted T20 bowler. The Big Bash League would come too.

Clash to remember

Living within 100 km of each other, Rauf and Haider had faced each other in numerous tape-ball matches during Ramzan’s day. The PSL is level 2, the balls hard and the competition harder. Rauf places Haider first and follows up with a ball on the fourth stump that the batter leaves. Haider has another Malik for business, senior pro Shoaib.

Haider, in a TV interview, spoke about what has been publicized as this viral PSL moment. When I was beaten by his bullet, woh chadhne laga, ankhe dikhane laga (he started to intimidate me), he said. When I left the next ball he came up to me again and asked me to use the bat. Mujhe taap chad gayi (I lost my temper). Shoaib bhai also told me maar isko ab (hit it now).

Haider Ali – #The Lion of Pakistan roars. Another brilliant round of 72 * takes place with the SR of 180.

Some of his # NationalT20Cup scores:

91 * out of 53 balls 40 out of 27 balls 58 * out of 41 balls

Hot red shape @iamhaideraly. #RiseAndRise #SayaCorporation @TalhaAisham pic.twitter.com/DSbSAQl83n

I Corporation (@SayaCorps) October 6, 2021

It is a decisive moment, a red mist fell on the two boys of the Punjab. It’s easy to guess the next ball. Rauf leans his back, it’s a short, devilish ball that climbs towards Haiders’ eyes. The teenager does not flinch and pulls him into the stands. The next ball, he takes a single to become PSL’s youngest half-centurion. He points his bat skyward, as a nezbaz would raise his spear to show the stake he had torn off.

The commentator does his best to capture the excitement in the stands. It’s sensational. If you are in Pakistan you should be excited about this, he is only 19 years old and he is showing up in the first season of PSL, he says.

It’s been months since the world went from leagues to the T20 World Cup, but Pakistan are still excited about the look Haider gave the Speed ​​Demon, the six he hit and how he asked. Rauf to get the ball from the stands. Few drummers face pacers that roll at 150 km / h, certainly not in Pakistan.

***

Mohammad Ijaz Khan, 30, runs a computer store in Attock as well as the Haider Alis AlFaisal club Facebook page. He is the captain of the second team of the AlFaisal Plus club. He has known Haider since he was 15 and accompanied his father, a local owner, to the club. Malik Senior knew the club owner and captain Malik Farooq, a benefactor to many local cricketers. Haider comes from the Malik family. Unke vaalid ki Farooq bhai se gupshup thi (his father was friends with Farooq bhai), so he asked him to take his son under his wings, he said.

Haider, in his interviews, never forgets to mention the role Farooq played during those early days. He is always there to support the players. Usually young cricketers don’t have too many games but after seeing Haider’s talent Farooq bhai would play him in games which feature players much older than him. He’s been a cricketer in the area for a long time, he spends money from his pocket to support them, says Ijaz. The AlFaisals Facebook page has Farooq receiving trophies or rewarding the artists of the day with banknotes.

Without a nudge or a signal, Ijaz within minutes of the conversation talks about the Harris-Haider PSL episode and inevitably the most used cricket jargon in Pakistan, made popular by Shoaib Akhtar, is also dropped. After Harris, Haider did the same with Mohammad Irfan in the T20 National Cup. Usko bhi phenti lagai, he says. The Urdu-English translation says that phenti means skein, a length of thread or thread, loosely coiled and tied. On cricket grounds across Pakistan, it is used to describe the noise of bowlers.

While India was occupied by the IPL, Pakistan hosted the T20 National Cup ahead of the T20 World Cup. Haiders three fifties saw him make the team. It was a tournament, where Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz also got phentis.

Ask Ijaz if it’s the jazbaa and dileri that set Haider apart. Bahut good baat boli (well said), that’s exactly the reason, says Ijaz.

***

A more famous Ijaz also saw Haider’s potential early on. Former Test star Ijaz Ahmed, now Pakistani head coach of all age group teams, had craned his neck and vouched for Haiders’ talent. Once, when the emerging team was chosen, Haiders’ name was missing. At Ijaz’s insistence, he was included. The young man justified his faith in him and marked an impressive century.

First, I see if a player has potential, temperament and technique. Only if he has all three can he be healed. Haider had these things so I stepped him up from the under-19 level, says the former middle-order drummer who performed under Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 1980s and early 90s.

Ijaz is old school, he doesn’t rate T20 cricket too much. He doesn’t come across as a coach who wants to praise his pupil or even harass his own role in his success. The 53-year-old says Haider is very confident and can do well, but he’s not too happy with the timing of his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

Haider Ali in action for Pakistan, (Reuters)

They should have played it in 50 overs and longer version. If you put kids at T20 cricket at this age, kharabipaida hoti hai (things can go wrong). T20 doesn’t make a player, he says. Ijaz’s tone has the pain of a craftsman who fears his clay quality will spoil.

Hum log bacche ki basics pe kaam karte hain (we are working on bases for children), the T20 completely destroys it. Bowlers can be drafted young, woh toh aggression mein khel jaate hain (they play on aggression). See (Wasim) Akram, Aaquib Javed, Waqar (Younis). There are bowlers who have played international cricket without any first class experience. But you can’t do that with drummers.

It’s not that he’s canceling Haider. The T20 World Cup is in the subcontinent (conditions), he is confident after the success of PSL and the T20 National Cup. He’s got a temper but he has to look at his selection of shots.

It’s a criticism that the young Pakistani drummer shares with his Indian idol. Haiders’ frustrating layoffs and too many half centuries are a throwback to Rohit Sharma of the past. But his unwavering form at the crease, compact defensive play, sleek offside shots and that assist pull have nuances of today’s Rohit Sharma. As Ijaz says, there’s no doubt about Haiders’ talent, but will he succeed?

The answer lies with these poetic announcers of nezabazi melas, who never stop praising the crowd to appreciate the speed of the rider and the grace of the gallop. One of these calls ends with a deep verse: Savaar ke daudne pe koi shaq nahi hai, pur kille toh muqadar se hoisted hain. (There is never any doubt as to the speed of the rider; but it is fate that decides whether the stake is pierced.)

