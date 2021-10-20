Trump staff reportedly wanted to send 250,000 troops to US-Mexico border





Top line

Members of the administration of former President Donald Trumps suggested closing the southern border last year by deploying a massive contingent of U.S. military personnel, a drastic move the Defense Secretary shot down, the New reported on Tuesday. York Times.

A border patrol officer sits inside his car as he guards the US-Mexico border fence in Nogales, … [+] Arizona February 9, 2019.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

As federal officials strategized to control the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020, White House adviser and hardline immigration supporter Stephen Miller urged Security Department employees interior to specify the number of troops they would need to completely close the southern border, the Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper later reportedly found out that DHS and US Northern Command had discussed the use of up to 250,000 troops on the US-Mexico border, an idea he immediately hesitated, according to the Times.

Administration officials did not present the plan to Trump, The Times reported, and former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said a proposal to send large numbers of troops to the Frontier had not reached his office, although he said the federal government had discussed ways to close. the southern border if necessary.

Forbes has contacted representatives for Trump, Miller, Wolf and Esper.

Large number

1.4 million. That’s the number of active duty personnel currently employed by the Department of Defense, meaning the plan to use troops to close the southern border would have occupied more than 15% of the U.S. military. By comparison, around 100,000 troops were in Afghanistan during the peak of the war, and the Iraq war peaked at around 160,000 troops.

Key context

Border security was an almost constant fixation during Trump’s four-year tenure. The federal government has stepped up enforcement of immigration laws inside the country and has controversially demanded that many asylum seekers wait their day in court in Mexico. At the end of 2018, the Pentagon announced its intention to send 5,200 troops to the southern border, a strategy of the army. originally called Operation Faithful Patriot. But migration gained even more attention in 2020, as concerns about Covid-19 mounted. The Trump administration began swiftly deporting the majority of migrants apprehended at the US-Mexico border last spring, a controversial strategy the Biden administration has continued to employ.

Tangent

After being tagged with the nickname Yesper for seemingly acquiescing to demands from the Oval Offices, Esper ended his tenure as Secretary of Defense with several incidents in which he resisted Trump’s wishes and argued with him. his colleagues in the administration. He pushed back plans to use active military personnel to quell tense protests in mid-2020, and he opposed Trump’s plan to rapidly reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan by the end of the year. last, the Washington Post reported in November. Trump ultimately fired Esper shortly after losing his reelection bid.

Further reading

