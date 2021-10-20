European Commission welcomes Indonesia’s commitment to climate change





I am very happy with the developments in Indonesia regarding climate change. So there is a huge increase in awareness that we have to deal with climate change and do something about climate change. Jakarta (ANTARA) – European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans praised Indonesia’s strong commitment to participate in efforts to tackle global climate change. “I am very happy with the developments in Indonesia regarding climate change. So there is a tremendous increase in awareness that we have to deal with climate change and do something to tackle climate change,” Timmermans said during of a public debate organized by the Foreign Office. Indonesia Political Community (FPCI) here Tuesday. Indonesia clearly has the ambition to become one of the climate leaders in ASEAN, he added. “G20 leaders have discussed the lack of coal use for some time and hope to increase the potential for nature-based solutions and improve the health or hygiene of the oceans,” Timmermans said. Related News: Finance, Technology Needed in Climate Change Management Strategy: Government The potential of new and renewable energy in Indonesia is extraordinary, he added. Indonesia has solar power sources, hydropower sources, wind power sources and geothermal power sources, he explained. “This is something very extraordinary and which catches our attention because Indonesia has become very ambitious in this regard (commitment to tackle climate change) and at the same time Indonesia is also experiencing rapid growth in terms of development, ”said Timmermans. . He added that Indonesia’s optimism or commitment to climate change will have a positive impact on other developing countries. Related News: Climate Change Ruins Titen’s Traditional Fishing Practice: BMKG “Indonesia is very lucky with its new and renewable energies and I see that the bilateral relations between European countries, the European Union and Indonesia are very strong. Our relations with other ASEAN countries are also good, ”he noted. Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) underlined Indonesia’s strong commitment to be part of the solution to tackle global climate change, while Timmermans at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday. “As one of the largest owners of mangrove forests and ecosystems, Indonesia is aware of its strategic position,” Widodo said, the press office of the presidential secretariat reported citing the foreign minister. Retno Marsudi, who accompanied the President to the meeting with the European Commissioner. . In addition, according to Marsudi, the president also stressed that the issue of climate change and the environment cannot be separated from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This means that there must be a balance between protecting nature and creating development, she said. Related news: Minister calls on women to lead in climate change mitigation “This balance is necessary, and this balance will only be achieved if we work together,” added Marsudi. During the meeting, President Widodo also shared concrete actions taken by Indonesia as part of its commitment to tackle climate change. “So far, the 29% and 41% emission reductions with international assistance in 2030 have gone well. the rehabilitation of mangroves reaching 600,000 hectares, ”Marsudi informed. Related News: Muslims Should Learn Patience From Prophet Muhammad: Jokowi Related News: Jokowi urges state-owned enterprises to calculate infrastructure construction tasks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/195005/european-commission-praises-indonesias-commitment-to-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos