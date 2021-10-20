bommai: Choosing BJP Candidate Means Voting For Narendra Modi-BS Yediyurappa, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at Rally | Mysore News





VIJAYAPURA / HAVERI: Sounding the poll’s bugle in Sindgi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that every vote for the BJP would be a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

When you go to the voting booth and vote for Ramesh Bhusanur (candidate), it will be for two of our great leaders PM Modi and BS Yediyurappa, Bommai said at a rally.

Bommais’ appeal is important since Yediyurappa said last month that the Modi wave alone could not help the party win the elections in Karnataka. Make no mistake that we can win every election using Modis’s name. It can be easy to win Lok Sabha’s election, but in the state we can’t bank on that alone. We must reach out to people working for development, Yediyurappa said.

Bommai continued to attack opposition leader Siddaramaiah once again while responding to the jibe against him for joining Janata Dal’s BJP and RSS, which spoiled him. If he thinks I was spoiled by joining the BJP and RSS, let me clarify that Siddramanna was even more spoiled after joining Congress, he said.

Don’t feel left out: Yediyurappa

Earlier in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa dismissed speculations that the BJP had ignored him. It was of my own free will that I resigned my CM position and worked for the party. Neither PM Modi nor the party put me aside. We should be grateful to have such a strong leader in Prime Minister Modi to lead the country, he said.

Yediyurappa said he would not campaign on his own, adding that BJP MPs and MPs would accompany him on roadshows and public rallies over the next four days.

At another rally, State Congress President DK Shivakumar went on to raise the issue of police personnel allegedly losing their uniforms at Vijayapura and Kaup police stations to wear scarves and clothing. saffron on Ayudha Puja day. People who have taken the oath in the name of the Constitution, including the CM, the Minister of the Interior and senior police officers, are trying to secure state police stations. It is a frightening indication of the future. Those who are supposed to uphold the integrity of the Constitution belittle it, he said.

The national secretary general and responsible for Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, also made his presence felt in Sindgi during the rallies on Tuesday.

JD (S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, while campaigning for Nazia party candidate Shakila Angadi in Sindgi, alleged Congress was misusing the name of his late MP and former MC minister Manguli.

