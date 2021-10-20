FBI raids homes linked to Russian oligarch and Putin’s associate Oleg Deripaska





The FBI is looking for two properties linked to a Russian billionaire linked to President Vladimir Putin, a spokesman for the oligarch, Oleg Deripaska, told NBC News on Tuesday.

The searches of two houses, located in Washington, DC and New York, “are carried out on the basis of two court decisions, linked to US sanctions,” the spokesperson told NBC.

An FBI spokeswoman previously confirmed to CNBC that agents were carrying out “court-authorized law enforcement activities” at the Washington home.

The Washington search warrants are the result of a federal investigation by New York City, two officials briefed on the case told NBC, who first reported on Tuesday that Deripaska’s home was being searched by the FBI.

But Deripaska’s spokesperson said the houses did not belong to him because he is technically not allowed to own property in the United States due to the sanctions against him. The houses belong to relatives of Deripaska, the spokesperson said.

An FBI agent watches as U.S. law enforcement raids the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington on October 19, 2021.

Tom Brenner | Reuters

In 2018, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Deripaska and about 20 other oligarchs and Kremlin officials linked to Putin.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, named Deripaska “for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf, directly or indirectly, of a senior official of the government of the Russian Federation,” among others. allegations

In a press release, OFAC noted that Deripaska had been investigated for money laundering, death threats from business competitors, unlawful eavesdropping on a government official and involvement in acts of extortion and racketeering.

Deripaska filed a lawsuit for the penalties, but a U.S. judge in June dismissed her lawsuit.

FBI agents raided 12 Gay Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan on October 19 as part of an investigation into Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Dan Manganese | CNBC

Deripaska has become widely known in the United States for his ties to Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted of fraud charges arising from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Manafort during his last month in office.

Manafort and Deripaska have had many business relationships. Manafort was in debt to Deripaska, according to court documents, and allegedly tried to leverage his role in Trump’s campaign to settle his debts with the Russian billionaire.

The FBI and DC Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information regarding Tuesday’s raid. A Deripaska lawyer did not immediately comment.

