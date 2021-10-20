Tradition vs credibility: inside the Southeast Asian encounter that snubbed Myanmar

Content of the article Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore pushed for a tougher stance against Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in a tense meeting that decided to exclude him from a regional summit this month , said four people familiar with the talks. Southeast Asian ministers were divided between upholding a tradition of non-interference and the need to maintain their credibility in sanctioning the coup leader, who has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent since He took power from Myanmar’s civilian government on February 1, the sources said.

Content of the article Ultimately, it was President Brunei, with majority support, who chose to prevent him from attending the virtual summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ) scheduled for October 26-28, and instead invite an apolitical representative from Myanmar. . The decision broke with ASEAN’s decades-long policy of engagement and non-interference in the affairs of member countries. The mood for the meeting had never been so tense, said one of the people familiar with the discussions. If you had asked me if ASEAN would do something like this a year ago, I would have replied that it would never happen, a regional diplomat said. ASEAN is changing. Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter that the outcome of Friday’s meeting was a difficult decision but necessary to maintain ASEAN’s credibility.

Content of the article Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said ahead of the meeting that the bloc could no longer afford to take a neutral stance on Myanmar, adding that if it gave in, our credibility as a true regional organization would disappear. things worthless. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry and a spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry declined to comment. The 10 members of ASEAN also include Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. PRESSURE MOUNTING International pressure has increased on ASEAN to take a harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to end violence, allow humanitarian access and engage in dialogue with its opponents, as per consensus. of ASEAN reached in April.

Content of the article Groups perceived as incompetent have sparked outrage in Myanmar, with some anti-junta protesters burning the bloc flag. Since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyis’ government, his detention and most of his allies, and the end of a decade of attempted democracy, the Burmese military has killed more than 1,000 people and arrested thousands in the country. aim to crush the resistance, according to the monitoring group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. . Fighting erupted across the country between junta troops and hastily assembled pro-democracy armed groups. In a televised address on Monday, making his first remarks from the snub, Min Aung Hlaing defended the military actions, saying he was seeking to restore order and that ASEAN should take note of the violence from his opponents, before proceeding. announce an amnesty for thousands of politicians. prisoners.

Content of the article Earlier, a spokesperson blamed the ASEAN move on foreign intervention, saying the United States and European Union officials had pressured other members of the group. For decades, Myanmar’s military has been a thorny issue for the regional bloc, as previous ruling juntas have been criticized for brutally crushing pro-democracy movements. Friday’s move came after weeks of diplomatic failure and days after ASEAN Special Envoy Erywan Yusof’s plans for a visit to Myanmar dropped when the junta denied him a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, citing the criminal charges she faces. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore first raised the idea of ​​sidelining the junta leader at a meeting this month of ASEAN foreign ministers, the diplomat said. regional, as a tactic to gain access to Suu Kyi, who is being held in an unknown location.

Content of the article DELIVERY DEFAULT In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the envoy barred from meeting with Suu Kyi meant the Myanmar junta was failing to honor its commitment to ASEAN. How do you meet consensus this way? He asked. What ASEAN wants is to solve the problem. Jokowi, as the president is called, said ASEAN’s decision not to invite the junta to the summit had his support and that Indonesia had been behind the idea from the start. A lot, he said, when asked if he was okay with this. He was the one who suggested it. Two of the sources who spoke to Reuters said there were fears that Min Aung Hlaings’ presence would deter other world leaders from attending East Asia’s biggest summit, due days later. the ASEAN summit.

Content of the article Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres postponed a call with Southeast Asian ministers to avoid being in the same room online as a Myanmar military representative. Threats of disengagement were not made, at least explicitly, but member states feared it would start to affect ASEAN’s credibility in a broader sense, said Aaron Connelly, Southeast Asia researcher. at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Regional leaders on Friday discussed requests to attend the summit of Myanmar’s parallel civilian government, the Government of National Unity, which two sources say is in calm talks with Indonesia, among other countries, but has halted net.

Content of the article The selection of an apolitical representative now rests with the junta, which is likely to choose someone seen as relatively neutral but linked to the regime, three of the sources said. But the decision to sideline Min Aung Hlaing represents the most severe sanction ever imposed on an ASEAN member state by the organization, Connelly said. People across the region have lost faith and hope in ASEAN’s mechanism to protect members of his own community, said Fuadi Pitsuwan, a researcher at the School of Public Policy at Chiang Mai University. It might be time to reassess the principle of non-interference, he added. Let’s see if that would kick off another cycle of this existential deliberation, and if it would end differently. (Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto in Bebatu, Indonesia, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok, Karen Lema in Manila and Shoon Naing; Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Giles Elgood)

