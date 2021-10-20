Tradition vs credibility: inside the Southeast Asian encounter that snubbed Myanmar

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore pushed for a tougher stance against Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in a tense meeting that decided to exclude him from a regional summit this month , said four people familiar with the talks.
Southeast Asian ministers were divided between upholding a tradition of non-interference and the need to maintain their credibility in sanctioning the coup leader, who has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent since He took power from Myanmar’s civilian government on February 1, the sources said.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Ultimately, it was President Brunei, with majority support, who chose to prevent him from attending the virtual summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ) scheduled for October 26-28, and instead invite an apolitical representative from Myanmar. .
The decision broke with ASEAN’s decades-long policy of engagement and non-interference in the affairs of member countries.
The mood for the meeting had never been so tense, said one of the people familiar with the discussions.
If you had asked me if ASEAN would do something like this a year ago, I would have replied that it would never happen, a regional diplomat said. ASEAN is changing.
Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter that the outcome of Friday’s meeting was a difficult decision but necessary to maintain ASEAN’s credibility.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said ahead of the meeting that the bloc could no longer afford to take a neutral stance on Myanmar, adding that if it gave in, our credibility as a true regional organization would disappear. things worthless.
The Malaysian Foreign Ministry and a spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry declined to comment.
The 10 members of ASEAN also include Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
PRESSURE MOUNTING
International pressure has increased on ASEAN to take a harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to end violence, allow humanitarian access and engage in dialogue with its opponents, as per consensus. of ASEAN reached in April.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Groups perceived as incompetent have sparked outrage in Myanmar, with some anti-junta protesters burning the bloc flag.
Since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyis’ government, his detention and most of his allies, and the end of a decade of attempted democracy, the Burmese military has killed more than 1,000 people and arrested thousands in the country. aim to crush the resistance, according to the monitoring group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. .
Fighting erupted across the country between junta troops and hastily assembled pro-democracy armed groups.
In a televised address on Monday, making his first remarks from the snub, Min Aung Hlaing defended the military actions, saying he was seeking to restore order and that ASEAN should take note of the violence from his opponents, before proceeding. announce an amnesty for thousands of politicians. prisoners.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Earlier, a spokesperson blamed the ASEAN move on foreign intervention, saying the United States and European Union officials had pressured other members of the group.
For decades, Myanmar’s military has been a thorny issue for the regional bloc, as previous ruling juntas have been criticized for brutally crushing pro-democracy movements.
Friday’s move came after weeks of diplomatic failure and days after ASEAN Special Envoy Erywan Yusof’s plans for a visit to Myanmar dropped when the junta denied him a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, citing the criminal charges she faces.
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore first raised the idea of sidelining the junta leader at a meeting this month of ASEAN foreign ministers, the diplomat said. regional, as a tactic to gain access to Suu Kyi, who is being held in an unknown location.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
DELIVERY DEFAULT
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the envoy barred from meeting with Suu Kyi meant the Myanmar junta was failing to honor its commitment to ASEAN.
How do you meet consensus this way? He asked. What ASEAN wants is to solve the problem.
Jokowi, as the president is called, said ASEAN’s decision not to invite the junta to the summit had his support and that Indonesia had been behind the idea from the start.
A lot, he said, when asked if he was okay with this. He was the one who suggested it.
Two of the sources who spoke to Reuters said there were fears that Min Aung Hlaings’ presence would deter other world leaders from attending East Asia’s biggest summit, due days later. the ASEAN summit.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres postponed a call with Southeast Asian ministers to avoid being in the same room online as a Myanmar military representative.
Threats of disengagement were not made, at least explicitly, but member states feared it would start to affect ASEAN’s credibility in a broader sense, said Aaron Connelly, Southeast Asia researcher. at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Regional leaders on Friday discussed requests to attend the summit of Myanmar’s parallel civilian government, the Government of National Unity, which two sources say is in calm talks with Indonesia, among other countries, but has halted net.
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The selection of an apolitical representative now rests with the junta, which is likely to choose someone seen as relatively neutral but linked to the regime, three of the sources said.
But the decision to sideline Min Aung Hlaing represents the most severe sanction ever imposed on an ASEAN member state by the organization, Connelly said.
People across the region have lost faith and hope in ASEAN’s mechanism to protect members of his own community, said Fuadi Pitsuwan, a researcher at the School of Public Policy at Chiang Mai University.
It might be time to reassess the principle of non-interference, he added.
Let’s see if that would kick off another cycle of this existential deliberation, and if it would end differently. (Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto in Bebatu, Indonesia, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok, Karen Lema in Manila and Shoon Naing; Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Giles Elgood)
Share this article in your social network
Advertising
This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
NP Posted
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for your registration!
A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of NP Posted will be in your inbox soon.
We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos