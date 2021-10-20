From Narendra Modi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and their leaders

Since becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi has said over and over again that with the same laws, same rules, same officers, same people, same records, he has shown that things can happen.

Du Plessis scored 86, Uthappa and Moeen scored over 30 quick cameos, Shardul Thakur took three wickets, Jadeja and Hazlewood took two; however, the credit for the 2021 IPL victory goes to Dhoni.

This is roughly what a social media post looked like.

The vaccines were created by scientists, manufacturing companies risked their capital to produce them, health workers across the country braved troubling conditions to administer it; however, Modi takes credit for India’s impressive vaccination campaign.

That pretty much sums up the reactions of Modis’ rivals.

Either way, what cynics see is the tangible moment of glory, the final award ceremony, or a rewarding photoshoot. And, since both are captains of their respective teams, the two are photographed holding the laurels.

Yet in either case, what cynics fail to see is the painstaking boring work done before that.

Dhoni, with the help of the franchise coach and others, selected these players. By choosing them, Dhoni was doing them a disservice. He was telling them that he believed in their potential and abilities and that that belief, in turn, inspired them to give their all, as countless players from Dhonis teams have testified.

With the same players, some of them weren’t wanted by any other franchise because they were too old, some of them didn’t perform as well when playing for other franchises, Dhoni wrote to many. remarkable performances.

Since becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi has said over and over again that with the same laws, same rules, same officers, same people, same records, he has shown that things can happen. From the early stages of the unprecedented crisis COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, he has supported the production of indigenous vaccines in India, giving all possible support.

Dhoni once said he wanted a team that could stand in front of a moving truck. Maybe he wanted a team that weren’t obsessed with their own individual records and weren’t afraid of failure. By personally exposing these two aspects while facing victory and defeat on an equal footing, he has led Team India to become a team that beats the world.

Modi may not have used the same analogy with progressing trucks, but he, too, prefers a team that doesn’t fear failure and abuse their position for their personal glory.

Indeed, a nuance must be noted here. Unlike cricket in which selection decisions are made by a board of directors, the Modi government is formed from the legislature which in turn forces voters across the country to select it. It requires a proactive advertising campaign on social media, billboards, etc. In this regard, the use of the faces of Modi and other popular leaders like Yogi Adityanath on pictures and signs is strategic, they are the faces of election campaigns every five years.

Still, the fact that the two make a point of repeatedly attributing achievements to their respective teams is conveniently overlooked, a captain is as good as his team, a country is as good as each of its 130+ crore citizens jan abhiyan.

That’s not to say that there aren’t sycophants around the two. Whenever an expansion or cabinet reshuffle is imminent, heightened sycophancy ensues. This, however, seems to have no effect as decisions are made in a seemingly cold, but painstakingly calculated way. If the horses do not fit in the courses, they are asked to rest.

In 2012, Dhoni demanded that some senior pillars who no longer fit the shorter format of the game be kicked from the squad. The very risk behind decisions like these cannot be underestimated. And the person who is to be blamed if things go wrong is the leader.

Yet Team India won tournaments even after that. Those retained in the Modi cabinet as well as new faces continue to govern with dynamism, bringing to India laurels and worldwide recognition.

And then there is the decision-making on the ground, in real time. Time and time again, Dhonis’ decisions have baffled pundits and analysts. The final went to Joginder Sharma in 2007, got promoted in 2011 and so on. Indeed, such decisions worked in his favor and India made history. Likewise, however, these decisions could have turned against them, causing embarrassment.

Modi also made several bold decisions: demonetization, surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes, to name a few. These could have gone terribly wrong.

What these two leaders have in common is first and foremost the courage to take responsibility if things go wrong. Second, while one may disagree with these decisions, to think that they are rash decisions is foolishness. Modi and Dhoni both have the ability to be in total control so they can think about the preparation in real time.

From their countless media statements, the thought process seems surprisingly straightforward. When the magnitude of the impacts of those decisions can be taken out of the equation, when the weight of those decisions can’t overwhelm you, you can think about it impartially and objectively.

If one ends up on top of a thin 8,000 foot high rock walkway, one can either be overwhelmed by the depth of the valley below (and how fatal the fall will be) or set back one’s skills of stabilization and focus on one step at a time. the time we trained for.

Having said that, it inevitably happens that when India wins or achieves something, a majority of Indians will be happy and immediately give credit to Modi and Dhoni respectively. When, on the other hand, India loses, a majority of Indians, although disappointed, do not get very angry with the two.

Why? Let’s answer that with a question.

Why have we forgotten that they have always shown that they put their 100 percent behind every effort? Why is it hard to see that it is this indefatigable will that results in a situation where admiration for them is neutral in terms of outcome?

The two are not immune to criticism, but Modi and Dhoni are an emotion for countless people. There must be a reason.

There are reasons. Reasons easily visible.