Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls





BEIJING The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday amid calls from foreign critics to boycott the Winter Games February 4-20. Beijing Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the Chinese capital’s top official, received the flame in a ceremony at the closely watched airport. Beijing successfully hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China than many had hoped. Activist groups disrupted the flame-lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accusing the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights violations in China. IOC officials said they were determined to see the competition unfold and rights issues were not within their remit. Speaking in the former stadium in Olympia, IOC President Thomas Bach said the Games should be respected as a politically neutral ground. Activists said on Tuesday that human rights in China have deteriorated since 2008, saying the Summer Games had emboldened China. During these years, Communist Party leader Xi Jinping consolidated his power over virtually all aspects of Chinese society. A d Beijing is the first city to be awarded the rights to host the Summer and Winter Games, in large part due to the reluctance of European and North American cities to bid for the 2022 edition. Human rights activists, meanwhile, say the oppression of political critics by China, as well as minority groups, including Tibetan Buddhists and Muslim Uyghurs, and a crackdown in Hong Kong should prompt athletes and politicians to avoid games. China says spectators from outside China will not be allowed to attend the Winter Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and athletes must stay in a bubble to guard against the spread of the coronavirus . China has largely eradicated national transmission of the disease, the first cases of which were detected in the central city of Wuhan in China in late 2019. During Wednesday’s handing-over ceremony, Beijing Deputy Mayor Zhang Jiandong said the city is committed to making the Games simple, safe and great. ” A d China and the IOC have collaborated to design a truncated torch relay that reduces the number of routes and personnel involved, Zhang said. We insist on prioritizing public health and safety and coordinate the torch relay with pandemic control and prevention requirements, ”said Zhang. The flame will be on display over the next few months, with a three-day relay scheduled for Feb. 2, involving around 1,200 torchbearers in Beijing, a suburb of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province, where the ski jumping and other outdoor events will be organized. tenuous. ___ More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/2021/10/20/olympic-flame-arrives-in-beijing-amid-boycott-calls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos