Trump won big in Utah in 2020. Campaigners want an Arizona-style audit anyway.





On Wednesday, an interim judicial commission hearing will focus on the integrity of the elections.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A voter casts her ballot at the drop-off point in Lehi on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Activists hope to pressure lawmakers to verify the 2020 results.

| October 19, 2021, 12:00 p.m.

| Update: 3:21 p.m.

There is a seemingly innocuous item on Wednesday’s Interim Judiciary Committee agenda titled Election Integrity, which indicates that the panel will hear presentations on the outlook for election integrity. In fact, the event has become a rallying point for right-wing groups pushing for a forensic audit of the 2020 Utah election.

There is a coordinated effort on social media to turn the meeting into a show of force, which activists hope is a stepping stone to pressure lawmakers to launch an election results audit style. Arizona. Importantly, former President Donald Trump won Utah by nearly 21 points over Joe Biden.

A message from a Telegram group focused on auditing election results in Utah says Wednesday’s meeting is the keystone (sic) of an audit. There is also a pre-meeting rally scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Message from Utah Telegram group urging people to push lawmakers to audit 2020 election results.

This committee is FRIENDLY and should be treated as an ally (for now) without hostility or accusation, the post read.

The item was placed on the agenda by House Co-Chair Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield.

Since the beginning of this interim, electoral integrity has been an approved subject of study on our list. For this agenda item, we’ve invited county clerks, the lieutenant governor, and anyone working on a bill in that political space to participate in committee discussions, Lisonbee said via text message.

Based on the many emails we have received, we know that many Utahns are interested in this issue. We hope this hearing will provide all stakeholders, including the public, the opportunity to share their views, present information and discuss policy proposals, she added.

Lisonbee did not respond whether she was in favor of an audit of the election, but the committee gives pride of place to Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-South Jordan, who has become one of the leaders of the effort. audit of election results. Biden beat Trump in Salt Lake County by almost 11 percentage points.

Christiansen has been pushing for a Utah election audit since just after the 2020 election, when he asked the legislative audit committee to review the vote in Salt Lake County. This committee, made up of legislative leaders, has yet to respond to his request.

In June, Christiansen traveled to Arizona to observe the controversial Republican-led audit of more than 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County. The final report showed Joe Biden won more votes than was reported on election day. Still, Trump supporters say the audit showed evidence of electoral fraud (it didn’t) or revealed 17,000 duplicate votes (that’s not true), or that the lost votes affected the outcome (another lie).

In August, Christiansen and Representative Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, attended a cyber symposium in South Dakota hosted by My Pillow maven Mike Lindell. At the time, Christiansen said he was disappointed the event failed to deliver on Lindells’ promised proof of voter fraud. Despite this, Christiansen supported Lindells’ plots regarding the 2020 election. Christiansen and Lyman have also joined a caucus on electoral integrity made up of state lawmakers from across the country who want to see an audit of the 2020 elections in every state. . Pennsylvania is already considering following suit, while other states are considering similar measures.

Will this happen in Utah? May be.

The Utah legislature also has the power to issue subpoenas. The Utah code empowers the Speaker of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, and the chair of any standing legislative or interim committees to issue subpoenas.

Arizona’s audit was fueled by subpoenas issued by Senate Speaker Karen Fann and Judiciary President Warren Petersen demanding information from Maricopa County election supervisors.

It is certainly possible that Wednesday’s committee meeting will lead to a similar audit fueled by a subpoena. But here is a possible roadblock. Interim committees have a Speaker of the House and the Senate, so there is not a single person in charge. And the Utah code specifies that any summons must include the name of the legislative body or office on whose behalf the summons is issued. This suggests that any decision to issue a summons would be subject to a vote in committee.

Since interim committees are made up of both House and Senate members, any vote must obtain a majority of both bodies, not just the committee as a whole. The committee has five senators and 12 representatives. A summons would require a yes vote of three senators and seven representatives.

No matter what happens on Wednesday, the pressure for an audit won’t ease anytime soon. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, one of the state’s most fervent supporters, is expected to speak out about the integrity of the Salt Lake City election next weekend at a far-right conference. Christiansen is also listed as a guest speaker on the program.

