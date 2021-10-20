Inside the Southeast Asian encounter that snubbed Myanmar By Reuters



Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Burmese junta leader Major General Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled the elected government in a February 1 coup, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw , Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer // File Photo



By Rozanna Latiff, Tom Allard and Poppy McPherson

(Reuters) – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore pushed for a tougher stance against Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in a “tense” meeting that decided to exclude him from a regional summit this month, four people familiar with the talks said. .

Southeast Asian ministers were divided between upholding a tradition of non-interference and the need to maintain their credibility in sanctioning the coup leader, who has waged a bloody crackdown on dissent since He took power from Myanmar’s civilian government on February 1, the sources said.

In the end, it was majority-backed President Brunei who chose to block him from attending the planned Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) virtual leaders summit. October 26-28, and instead invite a “non-political representative” from Burma.

The decision broke with ASEAN’s decades-long policy of engagement and non-interference in the affairs of member countries.

“The mood for the meeting has never been so tense,” said one of the people familiar with the discussions.

“If you had asked me if ASEAN would do something like this a year ago, I would have replied that it would never happen,” said a regional diplomat. “ASEAN is changing.”

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Twitter (NYSE 🙂 that the outcome of Friday’s meeting was a “difficult decision but necessary to maintain ASEAN’s credibility.”

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said ahead of the meeting that the bloc can no longer afford to take a neutral stance on Myanmar, adding that if it gives in, “our credibility as a true regional organization disappears. … With each other on worthless things ”.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry and a spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

The 10 members of ASEAN also include Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

PRESSURE MOUNTING

International pressure has grown on ASEAN to take a harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to end the violence, allow humanitarian access and engage in dialogue with its opponents, in accordance with a ASEAN “consensus” reached in April.

The group’s perceived incompetence sparked outrage in Myanmar, with some anti-junta protesters burning the bloc flag.

Since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, his detention and most of his allies, and the end of a decade of attempted democracy, the Burmese military has killed more than 1,000 people and arrested thousands in the country. aim to crush the resistance, according to the monitoring group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. .

Fighting erupted across the country between junta troops and hastily assembled pro-democracy armed groups.

In a televised address on Monday, making his first remarks from the snub, Min Aung Hlaing defended the military actions, saying he was seeking to restore order and that ASEAN should take note of the violence from his opponents, before proceeding. announce an amnesty for thousands of politicians. prisoners. [L1N2RE08M]

Earlier, a spokesperson blamed the ASEAN move on “foreign intervention,” saying the United States and European Union officials had pressured other members of the group.

For decades, Myanmar’s military has been a thorny issue for the regional bloc, as previous ruling juntas have been criticized for brutally crushing pro-democracy movements.

Friday’s decision came after weeks of diplomatic failure and days after ASEAN Special Envoy Erywan Yusof’s plans for a visit to Myanmar were canceled when the junta denied him a meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, citing the criminal charges she faces.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore first raised the idea of ​​sidelining the junta leader at a meeting this month of ASEAN foreign ministers, the diplomat said. regional, as a tactic to gain access to Suu Kyi, who is being held in an unknown location.

DELIVERY DEFAULT

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the envoy barred from meeting with Suu Kyi meant the Myanmar junta was failing to honor its commitment to ASEAN.

“How do you meet consensus this way?” He asked. “What ASEAN wants is to solve the problem.”

Jokowi, as the president is called, said ASEAN’s decision not to invite the junta to the summit had his support and that Indonesia had been behind the idea from the start.

“Very good,” he said, when asked if he was okay with that. “We were the ones who suggested it.”

Two of the sources who spoke to Reuters said there were fears that Min Aung Hlaings’ presence would deter other world leaders from attending East Asia’s biggest summit, due days later. the ASEAN summit.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres postponed a call with Southeast Asian ministers to avoid being in the same room online as a Myanmar military representative.

“Threats of disengagement were not made, at least explicitly, but member states feared this would start to affect the credibility of ASEAN in a broader sense,” said Aaron Connelly, South Asia researcher. -Is at the International Institute for Strategic. Studies.

Regional leaders on Friday discussed requests to attend the summit of Myanmar’s parallel civilian government, the Government of National Unity, which two sources say is in calm talks with Indonesia, among other countries, but has halted net.

The selection of a “non-political representative” now rests with the junta, which is likely to choose someone seen as relatively neutral but linked to the regime, three of the sources said.

But the decision to sideline Min Aung Hlaing represents “the most severe sanction ever imposed on an ASEAN member state by the organization,” Connelly said.

People across the region have “lost faith and hope in ASEAN’s mechanism to protect members of its own community,” said Fuadi Pitsuwan, a researcher at the School of Public Policy at Chiang Mai University.

It might be time to “re-evaluate” the principle of non-interference, he added.

“Let’s see if that would start another cycle of this existential deliberation, and if it ends differently.”